BROOKVILLE — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the track and field postseason returns this week in District 9.
And once again, Brookville hosts both the Class 2A and 3A Championships, Wednesday in Class 3A and Friday in Class 2A.
While the state meet format has changed to a one-day affair, it’s the same look at districts as far as qualifying for the PIAA Class 2A Championships set for May 28 at Shippensburg University — win a title, finish second or reach a state-qualifying standard to punch one’s ticket.
And on paper with 10 top-two seeds combined for the Raiders and Lady Raiders postseason lineup along with a handful of other strong possibilities, it could be a busy day once again on the medals stand for both teams.
The Raiders have won three team titles in a row while the Lady Raiders are also a defending champion, winning the 2109 title.
Expect both teams to contend for a title, the Raiders the favorites with Class 2A newcomer Punxsutawney along with Moniteau challenging. On the girls’ side, the Lady Chucks are favored with the Lady Raiders nearby.
“This season has been unusual,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “Only one invitational, but it was a good one. I was worried we were a little untested in a big meet situation, but they responded well at Redbank. We just need to keep it going. The expectation is to win the team title and no one is shooting for a runner-up spot. If we all do everything we can do, we will be in position to win. If we don’t win, it needs to be because another team was better than us. We can’t leave any points on the table.”
For the Lady Raiders, it’s been a nice rebuilding season that certainly includes a contender role.
“With having a year off and graduating a large contingent of seniors we started the year with a very inexperienced team,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “In some ways, it felt like starting from scratch. I’m very pleased with how they have developed and how far they have come in a short period of time.”
THE RAIDERS are seeded in the top two in all three relays, including No. 1 in the 4x100 and No. 2s in the 4x400 and 4x800. The 4x100 returns Jack Krug from the 2019 state runner-up squad with Brayden Kunselman, Kyle MacBeth and Jace Miner.
The 4x400, which has won the last four D9 titles, has Krug and MacBeth back from the 2019 state medalist team. The 4x800 will battle favored Punxsutawney and Elk County Catholic for two state berths.
“The relays for districts are set as of now, but as we have done all year we will adjust as needed,” Murdock said. “We are trying to put all the chess pieces in the right spots to maximize team points as well as advance to states in all the events where we should advance. I think we have used nine different runners on the 4x100 and only run the same combination of four runners twice.
“As a coach, I’d rather have four runners set in stone, but looking at it in terms of depth and adaptability, I’m proud of how these guys have always put it together no matter what combination I have asked them to run and no matter how much practice they have had. It certainly is a goal to get all three relays to advance.”
Krug and Miner will be big threats to finish 1-2 in whatever order in both sprints. Miner and Krug are seeded 2-6 in the 100 and Krug and Miner are 3-4 in the 200.
Hunter Geer is a 13 seed in the 100 while Chase Palmer is 13 in the 200.
“The 100 and 200 should be big events for us,” Murdock said. “Jack and Jace are capable of going 1-2. If so, the order will be a tossup and might be different in the 100 than the 200. I feel Hunter can place in the 100 also. He has beat several kids head-to-head that have faster seed times. Chase is the same way in the 200.”
MacBeth is the No. 2 seed in the 400 dash with Ryan Daisley at No. 7. Both are on the 4x400 relay.
“Kyle has a legitimate chance to win the 400. Karns City ‘s Kaden Scherer is the top seed and a good runner, but Kyle pushed him at Redbank,” Murdock said. “Ryan Daisley has been steadily improving and running some solid quarters. He is looking to get on the podium.”
Junior Ian Pete has had a breakthrough season, contributing in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay. He’ll run a leg on the 4x400 while contending in both hurdle races as the No. 3 and 4 seed respectively in the 110s and 300s.
“Ian has a great shot to advance to states in both hurdle races,” Murdock said. “He had a big breakthrough in the 110s at Redbank, putting himself on the honor roll. He is as competitive as anyone and demonstrated that with his great anchor leg on the 4x100 and final 30 meters in the 300s at Redbank. I wouldn’t bet against him.”
In the 800, Murdock likes his trio of Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster and Jack Gill, three of the 4x800 relayers who are seeded Nos. 4, 5 and 11. Doolittle is also entered in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, seeded No. 9 and 13 respectively.
The highest field/throw seeds are MacBeth and Hunter Smith in the javelin at Nos. 3 and 6, but John Colgan’s No. 8 in the triple jump and Geer in the high jump (No. 5 seed) and long jump (No. 9) are still threats to place in the top six and score team points. Even with Brody Barto’s No. 11 seed, Murdock feels getting over 11 feet could score in the top six.
“Everywhere we have people in the field, we have legitimate medal shots,” Murdock said. “If Kyle matches what he has thrown early in the season he will get top three. Hunter has been throwing great lately and is in a good spot to medal. Hunter Geer will be flying under the radar in both high and long, but has the ability to be a medalist in both. He just needs a little technical work which has been difficult to get with the baseball schedule, but he is doing a great job of balancing both.
“John is in the deepest event in D9 this year with the triple jump and it could have as many as five state qualifiers this year. It will take 42 feet to place, but John can do that and then some. He is just learning the event and getting healthy. Brody is making a lot of progress in the vault.”
FOR THE LADY RAIDERS, junior Morgan Monnoyer is one of the few returning D9 champions. She won the 100 dash title as a freshman two years ago and she’s seeded No. 1 in the 200 and No. 2 in the 100 while running a leg on the top-seeded 4x100 relay with Rylee Stancliffe, Emily Martz and freshman sister Julie. She’s also seeded No. 7 in the long jump.
“Morgan’s big freshman year was a great help moving into the season,” Roseman said. “When you think about it, some of our ‘seasoned’ veterans are still second-year athletes. She has been someone we can count on to make an impact wherever she is.”
Emily Martz will be busy, part of the No. 4 seed 4x400 relay while also a No. 4 seed in the 400 dash and No. 7 in the 200 dash with a No. 11 seed in the 100. She can only compete in four.
“Emily also has had a big year qualifying in five events and being a key player on two relays,” Roseman said. “She has also put herself in position to challenge for one of the qualifying spots in the 400.”
Laynee Sorbin is seeded No. 2 in both the pole vault and high jump along with a No. 6 seed in the triple jump.
“Laynee has had a very solid season jumping,” Roseman said. “If she has a good day, she should be in contention in everything she competes in. She has quietly put together a very strong season and is seeded near the top in all of her events.”
Stancliffe runs a leg on the 4x100, the No. 4 4x400 relay and owns a No. 2 seed in the 300 hurdles, No. 6 in the 100 hurdles and a No. 9 in the long jump.
“Rylee has had a very solid season hurdling and jumping,” Roseman said. “She should challenge for a state spot in the 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay and could be a factor in her other events as well. We haven’t decided yet where all we will use her.”
Elsewhere, Emma Fiscus anchors the 4x800 relay while also being seeded No. 9 in the 1,600 and No. 14 in the 800 runs. She’s also No. 13 in the 3,200.
“Emma has provided great senior leadership and leads by example,” Roseman said. “She will anchor the 4x800 relay. We have yet to run our best race there. If we do, the girls could be in contention for the second place spot. Emma will also run the 1,600 and possibly the 3,200.
Julie Monnoyer is a No. 3 seed in the triple jump and No. 11 in the 100 hurdles to go along with her leg on the 4x100.
“She’s been a major contributor her freshman season,” Roseman said. “She could be a factor in the triple jump and is a key player in our 4x100 relay.”