Clarion-Limestone junior Bryson Huwar was named the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s baseball Most Valuable Player in the all-conference announcements this week.
Huwar was one of 13 C-L athletes named to 17 positions on the KSAC’s baseball, softball and track and field all-star teams.
In addition to being the MVP, Huwar was named First Team pitcher and designated hitter. Other players from the KSAC champion Lions named were Hayden Callen as a First Team infielder and pitcher.
On the Second Team were outfielders Tommy Smith, Jordan Hesdon and Corbin Coulson.
The Lady Lions softball team had three players named with Kendall Dunn to the First Team a first baseman, and pitcher Regan Husted and outfielder Abby Knapp to the Third Team.
In track and field, five athletes earned seven spots. For the girls. Morgan McNaughton was First Team in the 800-meter run and Second Team in the 1,600 run. Brooke Kessler was Second Team in both the long and high jumps.
The Lions had three Second Team picks with Braden Rankin in the 3,200 run, Jason Ganoe in the pole vault and Ryan Hummell in the javelin.
Other MVP awards went to Keystone’s Natalie Bowser in softball, Moniteau’s Alex Bell and Koby Buzard Track MVPs and Moniteau’s David Stamm Field MVP, and Moniteau’s Hannah Burgoon Track MVP and A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser Field MVP.