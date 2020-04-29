Ian Larson

Parents: Robert Larson and Sember Larson
Sports you have participated in: Baseball 9-12th grade (lettered junior year and KSAC champs junior year); Golf 9-12th grade (lettered freshman year and went to districts sophomore year); Activities you have participated in (how many years, positions held): FFA for 2 years
Future Plans: I plan on going to triangle tech to become an electrician then enlisting in the Army
Most influential person and why: My grandpa because he’s always been someone I looked up to. He knows more about baseball than anyone I know and was always willing to help me with anything
From Coach Todd Smith: Ian moved to CL last year from Keystone and he was a great addition to our team. He batted in the 5 spot for us and drove in a lot of big runs in our championship season. We wouldn’t have been the same team without him. Ian was a dedicated player for us and worked really hard to make himself a better player. He plans to attend Triangle Tech and become an electrician, then move onto the Army. I am excited to see all that Ian accomplishes in the next phase of his life.