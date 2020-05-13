Ian Thrush

Parents: Melissa and Tim Thrush
Sports: Cross Country: 2 years Jr. High; Basketball: 3 years Jr. High; Football: 1 year 9th grade, 3 years varsity, captain, all-conference WR, all-academic team gold. Track: 4 years indoor, 3 years outdoor due to covid, captain, 7x outdoor state medalist, 1x indoor state medalist, all-American relay team, 7 indoor school records, 4 outdoor school records.
Activities: Spanish club: 3 years; Math club: 3 years; DECA club: 1 year
Future plans: Attend Duquesne University to major in Business and run track
Most Influential Person: Coach Dan Murdock. He is always working out with us and he is the first person that each athlete looks to, as a freshman just watching him he showed me what it is like to work hard and trust the process with no excuses.