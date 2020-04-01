BROOKVILLE — The preseason had barely begun for the newly established junior high track and field program at Brookville Area High School, but the early returns were positive.
Some 60 seventh-and-eighth grade boys and girls made up this year’s inaugural team, which may not to do much more than the week or so of practice it got in early March.
The season schedule had six dual meets and two invitationals. The first meet was set for Thursday at Punxsutawney. The only home meet was set for April 22 at home against DuBois.
Elice Hamaker was the head coach with Andy Viglione and Jim Frontino serving as assistants along with the other varsity coaches and assistants.
“We’re really excited to have over 60 kids in practice and it’s a good mix, so it’s nice to get them going and we’re really looking forward to these kids hitting the ground running going into ninth grade,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “I was super-encouraged by the sheer numbers.”
Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman agreed.
“It’s exciting stuff just to see the numbers that we had in just two grades and also the enthusiasm from the kids and support from the parents,” Roseman said. “They’re going to help our program significantly.”
ROSTER
BOYS
Eighth Grade: James Carberry, Chris Carroll, Ian Clowes, Daniel Drake, Brad Fiscus, Burke Fleming, Alec Geer, Caiden George, Jack Gill, Kai Kaltenbach, Charlie Krug, Brady Means, Jack Pete, Jake Popson, Killian Radel, Ryker Selnekovic, Nick Shaffer, Antonio Thornton.
Seventh Grade: Easton Belfiore, Rhyland Davis, Owen Fleming, Kellan Haines, Gavin Hannah, Cole Housholder, Kyle Lasher, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Gannon McMaster, Jacob Murdock, Ezra Parson, Rilee Payne, Jake Semeyn, Will Shofestall, Lance Spencer, Hunter Whitlatch.
GIRLS
Eighth Grade: Delaney Barr, Mara Bowser, Lauren Castellan, Kersteyn Davie, Aubre Eble, Ella Fiscus, Denise Freeman, Harley Geer, McKenna Guthrie, Natalie Haney, Rialiey Kalgren, Alexee Mays, Julie Monnoyer, Zoie Potts, Natasha Rush, Taylor Simpson, Audrey Sorek, Kerrigan Swartz, Coryna Thornton, Teran Viglione, Malaney Wallace, Eden Wonderling, Ebony Young.
Seventh Grade: Kailin Bowser, Jamison Colgan, Erica Doolittle, Bethan Hack, Violet Harper, Natalie Himes, Amber Hunter, Izzy Penman, Madeline Reitz, Olivia Sunealitis, Amy Whiteman, Kaylee Wykoff, Winni Zheng.