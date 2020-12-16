BROOKVILLE, Pa. — An indoor meet, outside.
It’s still 2020, so why not? But that’s what happened at Brookville Area High School where the hosts and Punxsutawney had an indoor-style meet on the track last Friday afternoon.
The weather — clearly many spring meets are conducted in far worse conditions — with sun and temperatures made for an ideal setting. And perfect timing considering the mandated shutdown of high school sports, indoors that is, that started just a handful of hours later.
“Most years we don’t run in weather that nice at the Brookville Invitational in April,” laughed Punxsutawney coach John Snyder.
Brookville track and field coach Dan Murdock couldn’t agree more, nor could he be more satisfied with how things went.
“We’ve talked a lot over the last year and he said something about getting something going and I suggested doing an indoor meet outdoors,” Murdock said. “The PA Track and Field Coaches came out saying you could do this and there are bunch of places starting to do this around the state so we’re like let’s do it here. We both have small teams and John agreed.”
So it was a group of 30-some combined athletes competing in events such as the 55-, 150- and 500-meter dashes, the 1,000, 1,600 and 3,000 runs, long and triple jumps, and shot put and weight throws. Those are familiar races in an indoor setting, but the indoor season, by COVID-19 mitigation mandates as in other sports this winter, is virtually non-existent.
But, outdoors is a different equation, presuming proper protocols were followed. So keep away the snow and ice and frigid temps and it’s game on. Friday turned out to be perfect.
So with blessings from both school administrations and double-checking protocols, the meet was off and running, so to speak. Other meet maneuvers also kept COVID mitigations concerns in mind and the meet was completed in less than two hours.
“The kids always kind of got mad at me with it being indoor season in past years and we’re supposed to be indoors,” Murdock said. “But if it’s above freezing, we’re going to be outside if it’s above freezing unless the track is covered.
“And with what John and I talked about, if we can get north of 40 degrees, we can probably get it done and plan for Fridays and then obviously the weather is going to dictate. If we have to cancel, we cancel,” Murdock said. “So with Friday’s meet, we just had to get it approved by both administrations. Being outside, it was no more dangerous than wrestling or basketball.”
“It was almost perfect,” Snyder said. “Considering all that’s going on, especially how the schools have been dealing with COVID and if the kids could get an opportunity to run, then it was worth the work. A lot of these kids were denied a spring season and both of our programs had district champions from two years ago who didn’t get a chance to compete in the spring.”
Both coaches are committed to working to make this happen again if the weather cooperates. Murdock thanked all of the volunteers who helped make the meet work.
As far as the actual results went, for the boys, Brookville’s Kyle MacBeth won the 55-, 150- and 500-meter dashes in 6.7 and 17.5 seconds, and 1:16.3. Calvin Doolittle won the 1,000 and 1,600 runs in 3:04.1 and 5:01.7.
Warren Corbett was uncontested in the shot put (31 feet, 1 inch) and 25-pound weight throw (30 feet, 10 inches).
For Punxsutawney, Eric Surkala won the 3,000 run (10:27.7) and Jacob Ebel won the long and triple jumps (18 feet, 6 1/2 inches and 40 feet, 2 inches).
In the girls’ meet, Brookville’s Morgan Monnoyer was a triple winner in the 55 and 150 dashes (7.6 and 20.1) and long jump (15 feet, 5 inches). Rylee Stancliffe won the 55 hurdles (10.7), Laynee Sorbin took the triple jump (30 feet, 4 inches) and Emily Martz was uncontested in the 500 dash (1:33.4).
Punxsutawney’s winners were Olivia Bish in the 1,000 and 1,600 runs (3:57.8 and 6:24.1), Jordann Hicks in the 3,000 run (14:40.3) and Mackenzie Martin in the shot put (34 feet, 8 inches).
Full results can be found on pa.milesplit.com. Search for “Brookville Polar Bear” meet.