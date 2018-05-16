INDIANAPOLIS – The Slippery Rock University track and field teams will send six student-athletes to Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships May 24-26 on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.
The NCAA selection committee announced its official selected entries to the national meet Tuesday evening and three members of both the SRU men’s and women’s teams were accepted.
And indeed, Brookville sophomore Elaina Powell got the nod in the javelin. She’s seeded 11th with her third-place PSAC throw of 154 feet, 4 inches.
“It’s truly a surreal moment going to nationals as a sophomore with basically no high school experience,” Powell said Tuesday. “The hard work that my teammates and I have put in, along with all the coaching and support from my family and hometown has made this all possible. I’m looking forward to competing at our highest level.”
The top seed is Fort Hays State’s Madison Wolf at 167 feet, 3 inches.
Powell throws Saturday, May 26 at 1:15 p.m.
The Rock men will be represented by JJ Ollio in both the shot put and the discus, Jordan Pacheco in the pole vault and Ian Nieves in the 110-meter hurdles.
The rest of the women’s team will be represented by Courtney McQuaide and Maddy Marshall in the pole vault.
McQuaide, Marshall and Pacheco will all be making at least their fourth career appearance at a National Championship, while Ollio, Nieves and Powell will be making their national debut.
McQuaide is the most experienced of the group of SRU qualifiers and will be making her fifth appearance at a National Championship. She is coming off an indoor season earlier this spring in which she earned first team All-America honors with a fifth place finish at nationals. She previously has competed in two indoor and two outdoor national competitions.
Marshall keeps her career streak alive in that she has now qualified for the national meet in each season she has worn the green and white. She will be making her second straight outdoor appearance and her fourth overall trip to a national meet.
Pacheco will also be making his fourth career trip to a national meet. He previously competed at the outdoor national meet in 2015 and 2017 and also competed at the 2014 indoor national meet.
