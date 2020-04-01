BROOKVILLE — His senior season still in limbo, Brookville’s Ian Thrush made his college decision last week. He’ll attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh starting this fall, majoring in business while running on the track and field team.
“I’m very excited and it just gives me a look into the next four years so I can actually start to think about that and it’s kind of a gray area right now, so it’s nice to have that off my chest and know where I’m going,” Thrush said Monday afternoon.
The most decorated athlete in Brookville Area High School boys’ program history also got interest from Pittsburgh and Slippery Rock, but he ultimately landed with Duquesne, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“Whenever I stepped on campus, I just loved it,” Thrush said. “I love being down in the city and that was one of the things that got to me, I guess. I got to spend time with the kids, spent an overnight visit, and it was great to see all the guys that I’ll be with for the next couple of years and they were all super-cool and I really enjoyed hanging around with them.
“The thing that I liked most was it was a little laid back and not super-high intensity and it’s not the only thing to focus on. You can live your life, have track with it and have fun and I enjoy all of that.”
Clearly, Thrush had high hopes for this season, which is in obvious limbo with the possibility of having anything resembling a season melting away by the day. He’s won eight D9 titles and eight state medals, one of them a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash at indoor states in February.
Last spring at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, Thrush was the Class 2A runner-up in the 200 dash while finishing fourth in the 100 dash. He ran strong legs on the runner-up 4x100 relay and seventh-place 4x400 relay. And then last summer with teammates Bryan Dworek, Jack Krug and Cabe Park, the foursome finished 14th in the 4x100 and fifth in the 800-meter sprint relay at the New Balance Outdoor Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Whether he’ll get to add or improve on those finishes is leaning to doubtful, but Thrush understands the landscape.
“I’m a pretty realistic guy, so I think I kind of know this all might not happen and have my mind wrapped around that already,” Thrush said. “It sucks, I kind of admit, but it’s the reality of it all and I’ve been trying to keep a positive attitude as much as possible and just keep training right now for the hope that we do have a short season or any season at all. That’s all I can do, taking it day by day and just keep training until it’s officially called off.
“I will continue to train and work my hardest until I really have no reason to, but even with that, I’m still working toward something with college in the long run.”
For Raiders head coach Dan Murdock, he’s seeing plenty of hard work by Thrush turning into a Division I career.
“When he ran when he ran 21.75 200 dash at the Brookville Invitational last year, I thought then that there’s no doubt he’s a Division I kid,” Murdock said. “I always tell all the guys who are competing this year, when get you to a certain level and you’re going to have better facilities, better coaches, better opportunities. You belong there. And we’re not talking about a kid that has been in some elite system since they were six years old and that they’re already at 99 percent. He’s running a very high level, but he is capable of running even better so I’m pretty excited for him for that.”
Thrush was inspired by his older cousin and two-time 400-meter state champion Ryan Thrush, who was a senior when Ian was a freshman.
“I really started to think about (state title) whenever Ryan won his first in 2016 and seeing his name in the paper: ‘Thrush wins state title.’ That hit me and I thought that would be a super-cool accomplishment like that and would be awesome to do and that was always my mentality trying to live up to him and work my hardest to become a state champion too. Looking at his banner in the hallway every day when I walk by in school, that’s something that I’ve always wanted to have. My freshman year, I went in with the mentality of it being a four-year process and by the end of it, I’d like to be able to call myself a state champion.”
Even as a freshman with some solid performances, Thrush had plenty of work ahead of him to get recruited by a Division I program.
“Seeing him in the indoor season as a freshman, I would not have predicted where he is now,” Murdock said. “That definitely shows that he’s worked hard and earned it. He’s not just one of these kids with a ridiculous amount of talent that any coach could’ve gotten it out of him. He’s gotten it out of himself.”
The Raiders were chasing after a fourth straight D9 team title this year and the culture that’s lifted the program into such dominating territory — they were PIAA runners-up last year as well — has Thrush helping lead the way.
“When I started with indoors my freshman year, it was my working out with three seniors in Ryan, John Matheny and Seth Ray, and junior John Frank, and they’d always pushed you to be your best,” Thrush said. “And then it was John’s senior year and he’d push everyone, work harder than anyone and keep the positive mentality. After John and his class graduated, it was Bryan Dworek, Cabe Park, Dillon Olson and Ethan Brentham, an amazing group also who kept the same mentality of working hard every day and we set the goals very high last year.
“And this year it was kind of passed down to me and Cameron Hooven and we were making sure the younger kids were working hard and it was Brooke (Emery) leading on the girls’ side. Overall, we’ve had some amazing athletes in the program and I feel that Coach Murdock and the staff does a great job of connecting with the kids and knows our goals and what we can do. It’s been a well-oiled machine I guess you could say.”
“When the kids who are running the fastest times are also working the hardest, that gets noticed and it gets contagious,” Murdock said. “And that makes it a lot easier.”