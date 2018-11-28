The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league sponsored by the Brookville YMCA and affiliated with NFL Flag, completed its seventh season earlier this fall.
Some 82 boys and girls in grades 1 through 6 made up four teams in each divisions — juniors (grades 1-3) and seniors (4-6). While most of the league is comprised of players from Brookville, the league had players from Brockway, DuBois and even Marienville.
The season wasn’t easy considering the wet fall. Conditions at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds forced the league to play a big part of its schedule at Brockway.
The JCFL extends a heart-felt thank you to the Brockway Area School District for providing the facility at and around Varischetti Field throughout the season. Without that availability, the league would not have been able to finish its schedule.
Overall, the league had 127 touchdowns scored by 43 different players. In all, 54 of the league’s 83 players scored a touchdown or conversion during the season.
“It was a very difficult season, but the kids had fun despite the terrible weather conditions,” league organizer Rich Rhoades said. “Without the patience and energy of our parents and coaches, it wouldn’t have been possible to get through the fall.”
Check out the league’s website at www.jeffcoflag.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.