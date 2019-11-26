The Jefferson County Flag Football League finished up its eighth season earlier this fall.
The JCFL is a youth league for boys and girls in grades one through six and while most of the players came from Brookville Area School District, some of the 86 players in both the junior and senior divisions came from Marienville, Brockway and DuBois.
The five-week schedule had all eight teams playing six games, all of them this year at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The league was connected once again with the NFL Flag program and the Brookville YMCA.
League officials thanked all of the coaches, players and officials for helping make another season a great success.
Of the 86 players who participated, 54 scored a touchdown or conversion this year.
For more information, check out the league’s website at www.jeffcoflag.com.