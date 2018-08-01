Riding a mountain bike at breakneck speeds wasn’t something that Brookville’s Ryan Johnson thought would get him to college when he went on his first ride, but in less than two weeks he’ll be towing his equipment to tiny Brevard College, a nine-hour drive to western North Carolina.
Johnson earned a partial scholarship to bike with one of the top collegiate programs in the country under head coach Brad Perley. While small in enrollment at just over 600 students, Brevard was the pick for Johnson over Fort Lewis (Colo.), both strong Division I programs.
“(Coach Perley) has been following what I’ve been doing since ninth grade and I decided that’s where I wanted to go,” said Johnson, who will major in Exercise Science.
Cycling has nine programs in NCAA Division I and Johnson can’t wait to contribute.
“I looked for one of the better cycling schools, I want to help them win a national title and I want to win one too,” Johnson said last week. “It’s one of the best areas to ride in the country, it’s a clean town, the people are nice and everyone rides there.
“I wanted to stay on the east coast and I’m excited but a little nervous. It’ll be a different experience to be away from people I’ve been around racing. It’ll be weird not having my family there.”
But Johnson is no stranger to traveling. He’s been doing this since he entered a junior class race for riders 15 to 18 years old, as a 12-year-old.
“I lied about my age and I was second,” Johnson laughed. “That gave me motivation to win the next one and the next one I won that. I like winning, it was fun and I kept doing it. Then it was bigger races, better bikes and you keep working your way up to super-expensive bikes and you’re racing the best guys in the world. It’s cool how it’s worked out.”
Prior to that, the interest was sparked by going out biking with his uncle Tom Hopkins and his friends.
“I spent a lot of time at my grandma’s house and Tom would come home from Pittsburgh and would go riding with Dan (Cable) and John (MacBeth) and I tried it once,” Johnson said. “He got me a small bike because I was 11 or 12 years old and we ended up going out and I thought it was pretty awesome. We kept going out and eventually I broke my bike and when I went to Clarion, Chris Hollingsworth the bike shop owner at the time, suggested going to a race in a couple weeks from then.”
And now, he’s a Division I college recruit who is ranked 25th in the nation by USA Cycling in the Mountain Bike Cross Country Category 1 Division. Two weeks ago, he was third in the Short Track Cross Country Race and seventh in the Cross Country Race at the Mountain Bike Nationals in West Virginia.
The Cross Country race is a spectator-friendly 3-to-5 mile course with multiple laps taking anywhere from 90 to 105 minutes. His seventh finish at nationals was due in large part to a flat tire.
Johnson specializes in short track, a 20-to-30 minute race that’s anywhere from seven to nine laps with plenty of elevation — the West Virginia race had about 5,000 feet of climbing — pushing bikers to the limit physically.
He’s 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with four percent body fat, so he has no choice but to train hard to be successful. He’s working with Cycle Smart out of Pittsburgh, sending his coach data from workouts that are designed to fit Johnson’s situation.
“I started just riding for fun with my friends, but I got to the level where I couldn’t just go out and mess around and win a race on the weekend,” Johnson said. “I had a wakeup call and started riding harder and then I didn’t have a good attitude about it.”
Cycle Smart and Johnson’s coach Jordan Villella helped turn Johnson into a career-oriented cycler.
“They send me the workout schedule, I have an app for it and a Garmin on my bike and it tracks my heart rate, power meter, speed and timing. They analyze it with doctors to see if it’s healthy,” Johnson said. “If I’m sick and not doing as well and my heart rate isn’t getting as high or if it goes through the roof at not many watts, they’ll tell me to take a rest day.”
Workouts are usually measured in time, not necessarily miles, but it could range into the 100 to 200 miles per week and between 10 to 15 hours with varying intensity.
“It’s kind of fun, but when you’re out there suffering for two hours on a Monday, it might not be fun, but it’s worth it,” Johnson said.
Brevard’s regular season consists of five weekends of matchups, starting Sept. 1-2 at King University and concluding with the conference championships at Auburn Oct. 6-7. The College Mountain Bike National Championships are Oct. 19-21 in Missoula, Mont.
The fall season is followed by a winter schedule — Cyclocross — with the spring season on road courses.
Johnson is ready and fairly confident. With the sport in this country relatively young, he’s had to race up in age and his trip to the Canada Cup in Ontario north of Toronto earlier in June got him into some elite company of mostly Canadians, some of whom were former Olympic cyclers from the Rio Olympic Games.
Johnson, the youngest in both races by at least four years, was 35th out of 44 and 37th of 45. He was seeded 45th in the second race.
“My goal was to beat someone in those races and I was more than happy with what I did in West Virginia,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s collegiate goals are big on the track and off it. Win a national title and get a degree. He could’ve gone straight into the professional ranks.
“I want to help Brevard win a national title and get the stars and stripes on the sleeve,” Johnson said. “I want to win an individual one too.”
But he has his eye on a degree as well. Just a few years ago, he didn’t even know that cycling and college went together.
“I could wreck tomorrow and not be able to race any more. I chose to go to college, get a degree and then maybe coach others,” Johnson said. “I’ll always be in cycling, but maybe not at the top level. It’s hard to not get burned out sometimes.
“I’m getting an education of course, but I wouldn’t be going there if I wasn’t racing for (Brevard).”
He’s still amazed that it’s turned into what it has.
“The sport grew while I was growing and college racing and cycling has evolved and it’s nice to be my age when this part is growing as well,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of cyclers who are older who wish they had this opportunity when they were younger. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.
“It’s something that it all started with jumping on a bike and heading down to dam with Tom. Now there’s money and sponsors. I would’ve never thought this would’ve happened.”
