Cole Householder vs. Redbank Valley
Brookville’s Cole Householder looks for running room during last Wednesday’s junior high game against Redbank Valley.

 Photo by Sara Haines

BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of three Raiders turnovers and turning them into three touchdowns, the visiting Redbank Valley junior high football team held off Brookville for a 28-26 win last Wednesday.

The loss dropped the Raiders to 3-1 going into Thursday’s game at Curwensville. Next week, the Raiders visit Brockway Wednesday.

The Raiders were down 12-0 on two turnovers that led to Redbank Valley scores before Easton Belfiore scored on a 1-yard TD run. Redbank Valley notched a safety to make it 14-6 before the Raiders got within 14-12 before halftime on Belfiore’s 65-yard TD pass to Kellan Haines.

Down 20-18, the Raiders went up 26-20 with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter when Belfiore hit Haines again for a 25-yard TD and then added the two-point conversion.

But Redbank scored late to tie it at 26-26 and added the two-point conversion for the final margin.

