BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of three Raiders turnovers and turning them into three touchdowns, the visiting Redbank Valley junior high football team held off Brookville for a 28-26 win last Wednesday.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 3-1 going into Thursday’s game at Curwensville. Next week, the Raiders visit Brockway Wednesday.
The Raiders were down 12-0 on two turnovers that led to Redbank Valley scores before Easton Belfiore scored on a 1-yard TD run. Redbank Valley notched a safety to make it 14-6 before the Raiders got within 14-12 before halftime on Belfiore’s 65-yard TD pass to Kellan Haines.
Down 20-18, the Raiders went up 26-20 with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter when Belfiore hit Haines again for a 25-yard TD and then added the two-point conversion.
But Redbank scored late to tie it at 26-26 and added the two-point conversion for the final margin.