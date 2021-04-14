PUNXSUTAWNEY — Brookville’s junior high track and field program was aiming to get started a year ago, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the spring seasons, the program debuted last Wednesday at Punxsutawney.
Some 51 boys and girls in seventh and eighth grade make up both rosters for Brookville, which took part in a three-team meet with Marion Center at Punxsutawney.
The Raiders were first in a three-team scoring setup as Kellan Haines was a quadruple winner in the 400-meter dash and 110 hurdles while running legs on both the 4x100 relay with Hayden Freeman, Jacob Murdock and Sergio Sotillo, and the 4x400 relay with Isaac Reitz, Freeman and Cole Householder.
Freeman won the 300 hurdles and Murdock won the 200 dash for their double-win days. Ty Fiscus doubled in the 800 and 1,600 as did Braydon Ross in the discus and shot put. Luke Gaston won the pole vault.
The Lady Raiders got four wins from Erika Doolittle in the 800, 1,600 and both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. She teamed up with Izabel Simpson, Samantha Whitling and Adell Doty in the 4x800 and Whitling, Doty and Corinne Siar in the 4x400.
Casey Reitz doubled in the 200 and 400 dashes while Hannah Geer won the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Both varsity coaches, Dan Murdock and Doug Roseman, are happy the program got started after a year delay.
“This has been a long time in the works,” Murdock said. “My dad tried getting this going when I was in junior high and pushed for it since. It’s definitely fun to watch. They have so much to learn, but they were very enthusiastic and willing to do things. I’m hopeful that this will propel them into varsity.”
“I’m really excited to see the program going,” Roseman said. “The main thing I would like to see is having kids develop an interest in track and field and have fun. I think it’s vital to the continued success of the varsity program.”
Jim Frontino, Tina Householder and Elice Haymaker make up the coaching staff.
Wednesday, both teams were scheduled to visit Bradford before next Wednesday’s meet at Johnsonburg.
ROSTER
BOYS
Eighth Grade: Daniel Turner, Jacob Semeyn, Jacob Murdock, Damion Rittenhouse, Cole Householder, Kellan Haines, Gannon McMaster, Holden Shaffer, Lucas Gaston, Kyle Lasher, Ezra Parson, Braydon Ross, Lance Spencer, Lucas McKinley, Zane Esposito.
Seventh Grade: Isaac Burkett, Trenton Colgan, Hayden Freeman, Josh Semeyn, Noah Shick, Sergio Sotillo, Aaron Turner, Kamden Means, Isaac Reitz, Evan McKalsen, Boden Evans, Ty Fiscus
GIRLS
Eighth Grade: Erika Doolittle, Bethany Hack, Violet Harper, Natalie Himes, Lauren Knapp, Madeline Reitz, Lacie Silvis, Izabel Simpson, Olivia Sunealitis, Autumn Walter.
Seventh Grade: Aubree Afton, Trinity Cross, Adell Doty, Claira Downs, Hannah Geer, Bailey Hammerlee, MacKenzie Jacobson, Brenna McGranor, Casey Riley, Corinne Siar, Hailey Swineford, Samantha Whitling, Emma Wilson, Kaida Yoder.
SCHEDULE
April
7-at Punxsutawney
14-at Bradford
21-at Johnsonburg
28-DuBois
30-at Clearfield
May
3-at St. Marys
12-at Elk Co. Catholic
15-at Altoona Invitational, TBA
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.