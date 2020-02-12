BROCKWAY — Another year, another tournament title for the Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team.
The Raiders won their 11th straight team title at last Saturday’s annual District 9 Invitational at Brockway Area High School.
The Raiders won three individual titles, put six other in the finals and had two third-place finishes. It’s their 12th title in 13 years and 15th championship since 1997.
While the Raiders improved their dual meet record to 9-3 following Monday’s 45-24 win at Philipsburg-Osceola, after Thursday’s home meet with Warren, the schedule transitions into the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling program which holds its Area 5 junior high tournament that runs concurrently with the youth divisions this Sunday at St. Marys Area High School.
Wrestlers will try to qualify with a top-three finish for the PAJW state tournament Feb. 29-March 1 in Johnstown. The youth state championships are March 14-15 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
In Monday’s road win over the Mounties, the Raiders went 8-6 on the mat. Clayton Knapp (pin), Owen Fleming (pin), Cole Householder (decision), Easton Belfiore (decision), Bryce Weaver (pin), Caden Marshall (decision), Hunter Greeley (pin) and Baily Miller (pin) won for the Raiders.
Austin Colgan (pin), Antonio Thornton (decision) and Gavin Hannah (decision) won exhibition bouts.
At Brockway last weekend, the Raiders amassed 218 points for an easy team title with Brockway (126), Port Allegany (98.5), Curwensville (98), Kane (94), Clarion (82), Johnsonburg (76.5), Coudersport (74.5), Ridgway (46.5), Redbank Valley (45) and Oswayo Valley (11) rounding out the team standings.
Winning titles for the Raiders were Alec Geer at 80 pounds, Bryce Weaver at 145 and Hunter Greeley at 210.
Geer won a two-man bracket, tech falling Austin Gilliland of Curwensville 16-1 in the final. Weaver went 3-0, pinning Tanner Guaglianone of Brockway in the final. Greeley finished 2-0, decisioning Port Allegany’s Carson Neely 6-1 in the final.
Knapp (87, 1-1 record), Householder (108, 2-1), Burke Fleming (115, 2-1), Ganen Cyphert (190, 0-1) and Miller (250, 2-1) all finished second.
Jared Popson (2-1) and Carson Weaver (3-1) won consolation finals bouts to finish third at 101 and 122 pounds. Owen Fleming (94, 2-2), Caden Marshall (155, 2-2), Dan Drake (165, 2-2) all finished fourth.
Also wrestling was Devon Kuntz (138, 1-2).