BROOKVILLE — Needing five innings to beat Punxsutawney-FEMCO, the Brookville-Berry Plastics Junior Little League baseball teams notched a 15-5 win at McKinley Field Monday night.
Owen Fleming and Sam Krug combined for the win on the mound, giving up four hits and striking out six. At the plate, Ladd Blake singled three times while Parker Kalgren and Jacob Murdock hit doubles.
In last Friday’s game also at McKinley Field, both Brookville squads matched up and it was the Brookville Chevrolet beating Berry, 7-5. James Carberry had three hits with a double and three runs scored while Kellan Haines singled twice.
Haines got the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Gavin Hannah went 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and Easton Belfiore threw two innings, striking out three.
For the losers, Blake had two hits with a double while Brayden Ross doubled and singled. Danny Drake, Hunter Whitlatch and Sam Krug saw time on the mound.
In last Tuesday’s game at New Bethlehem, the A Squad dropped a 21-2 decision in five innings. Dante Morey and Owen Fleming each had two hits with Fleming doubling.