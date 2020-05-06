Kaden Park

Have played basketball for 3 years, golf for 4 years and have 2 first team all conference awards and 1 third team all-conference award this was gonna be my first year of baseball
My future plans are to go to either Penn Tech or Clarion University
Most influential person: The person that has influenced me the most is Mr. Alden. Mr. Alden is more than a teacher because he connects with the kids and will talk with you about anything. I probably wouldn’t have made it through high school without him.
From Coach Smith: Kaden was playing high school baseball this year for the first time. He had great success with the golf and basketball team, and we were excited to have him this year. Kaden was definitely going to be a starter for us in the outfield and probably some at catcher. He had a super attitude and just wanted to do anything he could to help the team. Kaden plans to either attend Penn Tech or Clarion University, either way I am sure he will be quite successful.