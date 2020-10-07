ST. MARYS — For the second year in a row, the final round of the District 9 Class AA Golf Championships produced a huge comeback by an eventual first-time champion.
And this time around, Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus found himself on the wrong end of that comeback as Kane junior Curt Barner fired a final-round 74 to rally from a four-shot deficit to edge Kraus by one shot (150-151) to add a D-9 title to his resume.
Kraus, who carded a first-round 72, followed that up with a 79 Saturday as he finished as the runner-up and earned one of D-9’s five direct berths to the PIAA Championships this year with the regional event not being held because of COVID-19.
The outcome came down to the final hole, much like a year ago when Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel stormed back to win the Class AA crown by a stroke. Siegel opened last year with an 84 and found himself six shots behind then defending champ Connor Alfieri of Smethport and Barner. However, Siegel bounced back in a big way with a final round 77 to beat Alfieri by one shot and Barner by three.
Unlike Alfieri, Siegel was unable to advance being the defending champion as the Lions senior struggled with the putter on his way to an 82 — which dropped him just outside the Top 5 qualifying spots in sixth with a two-day total of 160. Siegel started the day tied for third after shooting an opening round 78.
The Lions did get a state qualifier out of Saturday as senior Hayden Callen grabbed the fifth and final state berth.
Over in Class AAA, Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius captured the District 8/9 subregional title to garner the lone berth to states. Cornelius fired a 74 to win the title by 13 shots. Cornelius’ round was two shots better than last Monday when he won the D-9 Class AAA title with a 76.
As for Barner’s comeback, the senior made his move on the front nine and early on the back. He erased Kraus’ four-shot lead and found himself even with the Crusader through 12 holes. The race for the title was a two-man battle from there.
Barner grabbed a two-shot lead on No. 14, as he reached the green in two on the par-5. He two putted for birdie, while Kraus missed a pair of short putts en route to a bogey.
Kraus got one of those shots back as he made par on No. 15 and Barner bogeyed the par-3. The Crusader pulled level again on No. 17 as he made par and Barner bogeyed the whole.
The D-9 title came down to the final hole — the par-5, 438-yard 18th.
Both players reached the green in regulation, with Kraus putting first for birdie, then par. Unfortunately for the Crusader, he missed both those putts and finished with a bogey.
Barner also missed his birdie attempt, which was similar in length to Kraus, but made his ensuing par putt to capture the title by that one shot difference.
The duo will be joined at states by St. Marys junior Lucas Benjamin, Kane junior Max Bizzak and Callen.
Benjamin and Callen started the day in a three-way tie for third with Siegel after all three shot 78s in the first round.
However, Benjamin responded with a final round 74 on his home course to finish in third with a 152 — two shots behind Barner and one behind Kraus. Benjamin’s 74 tied Barner and Cornelius for the best overall round in either classification on the day.
Bizzak joined his teammate Barner in enjoying a comeback on Saturday. He found himself tied for eighth at he start of the day after shooting an 80 in the opening round but responded with a 76 to place fourth with a 156.
Callen backed his 78 with a 79 Saturday to grab the final state qualifying spot with a two-day score of 157 — three shots ahead of his teammate Siegel.
Ridgway’s Eric Christioff (79-83—162) and Curwensville’s Nate Hryn (82-81—163) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, while Clarion’s Jackson Fox (81-85—166) was ninth.
The PIAA will hold single-day championship events this year instead of the customary two-day tourney at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Class AA field will play on Monday, Oct. 19, while the Class AAA champion will be crowned on Tuesday, Oct. 20.