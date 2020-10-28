CLARION — The Karns City Gremlins used a heavy dose of their running game to methodically cruise past Central Clarion 34-9 in the semifinal round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Karns City was able to get revenge from its 43-41 heartbreaking loss from just two weeks ago.
“We just made too many mistakes tonight,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “We started off well moving the ball in the first quarter as our offense was on the field more than our defense, but we just couldn’t cash in.”
Karns City ran the ball 50 times for 275 yards. Luke Garing was the workhorse with 137 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.
“I told our offensive line before the game that it was up to them tonight,” said Karns City head coach Joe Sherwin. “They came out and controlled the line of scrimmage which allowed Luke Garing who is our hammer to go out and run over people.”
Clarion scored first on Beau Verdill’s 23-yard field goal with 4:30 left in the first quarter, but the Wildcats’ only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter cut the Gremlins’ lead to 27-9 with 9:41 left in the game.
“We really didn’t change too much from the last time we played them,” said Sherwin. “Give a lot of credit to our defense, to hold a team like that to just nine points is something special. Despite the score I still didn’t feel comfortable until the end though.”
The Gremlins’ Kaden Scherer intercepted Wildcats quarterback Cal German three times. German completed 21 of 40 passes for 244 yards with a 50-yard TD pass to Hunter Craddock in the fourth quarter.
“It just wasn’t our night,” said Wildcats head coach Larry Wiser. “I felt we had a good week of practice, but it didn’t happen for us. Not sure where we go from here.”
It wasn’t certain at press time if the Wildcats (5-2) were going to play any more games this season. Karns City faces Brookville in Friday’s D9 Class 2A Championship game in Brockway.
Things seemed to start off well enough for Central Clarion as it took the opening kickoff moving the ball from its own 20 to the Karns City 32 in 10 plays. However, German’s first interception had Scherer picking him off in the end zone.
The Wildcats defense stopped the Gremlins on a three-and-out forcing a punt on their first series.
Central Clarion took over at its own 44 following the punt. Another nine-play drive moved the ball to the Gremlins’ 6 before stalling and forcing the Wildcats to settle for Verdill’s 23-yard field goal.
“After moving the ball those first couple drives, if we punch those two in the end zone who knows what type of game it was going to be,” said Wiser. “Unfortunately, we only got a field goal out of it and that was pretty much to story of the game for us.”
The Gremlins scored four unanswered touchdowns. The first came less than two minutes later when they finished off a five-play, 80-yard drive with Eric Booher hitting Gage Cowoski for a 48-yard TD pass.
The Wildcats drove to the Gremlins’ 16 on the ensuing drive before fumbling the ball away. Nine plays later, Garing scored his first TD on a 1-yard run with 4:05 left in the first half.
The two teams traded turnovers on their next possessions with another Scherer interception while Central Clarion recovered a fumble. The score remained 13-3 at halftime.
Karns City made a big statement by taking the opening kickoff of the second half and using just six plays, all on the ground, to extend its lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Garing to make it 20-3.
The Gremlins’ Owen Colwell missed a 23-yard field goal late in the third quarter, but Scherer intercepted his third pass on the first Wildcats play after the switch of possession, giving the ball back to the Gremlins at the Wildcats’ 25.
Five plays later which moved the game into the fourth quarter, Coon scored from three yards out for a 27-3 lead after Colwell’s point-after kick with 10:14 to play.
After returning the kickoff to their own 45-yard line, the Wildcats used just three plays to score their lone touchdown of the game when German connected with Craddock on a 50-yard pass. The two-point conversion failed.
After stopping the Wildcats on downs at their own 19, the Gremlins took advantage of the field position with the final touchdown on a 2-yard run by Garing to set the final score.