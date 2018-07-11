The double-edged sword of playing in the Houston Astros organization was very obvious to former Clarion High School standout Jon Kemmer.
It’s great being part of the World Series championship program, but it’s only harder to break through to the big league roster.
Last Friday, Kemmer was dealt to the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations, likely giving him a better chance to make the majors.
The left-handed hitting outfielder Kemmer, a 21st-round draft pick of the Astros back in 2013, was in his third season with the Astros’ Class AAA affiliate in Fresno of the Pacific Coast League.
Kemmer had plenty of competition in the loaded Astros organization’s outfield depth chart. He was hitting .254 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 runs batted with Fresno in 76 games. Going into Tuesday night, Kemmer had played in two games for the Twins’ Class AAA affiliate Rochester, N.Y., and was 1-for-8 with a double.
Kemmer has always shown the ability to hit for power and he’s been in double figures in homers in the last five of his six minor league seasons. Last year with Fresno, he batted .299 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs. Back in 2015 in Class AA, Kemmer hit .327 with 18 homers for Corpus Christi in the Texas League.
Kemmer was a non-roster invite by the Astros the past three spring training seasons.
Here’s hoping a change of scenery is a welcome boost to Kemmer’s career. He turns 28 in November.
Another former area standout, Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson, has made some noise in the Detroit Tigers organization. He made the Class A Midwest League All-Star game playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps. After hitting .277 in 66 games with strong defensive play at shortstop, he was promoted to advanced-Class A Lakeland of the Florida State League and in 15 games, he’s hitting .140 with a double.
KEEP AN EYE ON SHEFFIELD: Now that the newly-formed conference setup for District 9 football is ready to go this fall, there could be a big issue right off the bat this year and it’ll be worth keeping an ear on how things are going in Sheffield.
There are concerns within that program that there won’t be enough players to have a varsity season this year. The co-operative agreement with Abraxas that’s helped the Wolverines have at least enough numbers hasn’t been an overly strong relationship of late and there’s enough doubt in general of numbers of interested players that teams who have them on the schedule should be concerned of a possible opening. Area teams on Sheffield’s schedule:
Aug. 31: Sheffield at Union/ACV
Sept. 15: Redbank Valley at Sheffield
As a reminder, here’s how the divisions are aligned this year:
Large School: Bradford, Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Ridgway and St. Marys.
Small School-North: Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield and Smethport.
Small School-South: Clarion-Limestone, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union-A-C Valley.
The 10-game regular season opens Aug. 24. The area schedule has Bradford at Brookville, Union/ACV at Clarion-Limestone and Redbank Valley at Keystone.
ONE-LINERS: Some quick thoughts and musings …
The Pirates will be sellers at the trade deadline. Good-bye to Jordy, Josh, Corey and Francisco. Any more wouldn’t be a surprise either.
Kawhi Leonard will not be traded to the Lakers before the season, but the Lakers are not done making moves. But I hope they are. That roster is really entertaining right now.
Some advice to fans of local ball teams. If your team gets a call in its favor and the other team complains, just be quiet. That takes care of a lot of problems right there.
The trade buzz on Manny Machado and the interest shown by the superpowers, i.e. Yankees, is nauseating. Sure put him on the Yankees. They desperately need him. And people think that the NBA has a competitive balance problem. Baloney. It’s never had balance. And the supposed balanced MLB has enjoyed, well, go Yankees.
Tired of the All-Star “snub” talk. OK, just put everyone who has any hint of a good season on the roster. Goodness. If you say someone should be on, then you have to see who should be off. That makes it tougher. And, take away the voting input from the players. They don’t care and don’t put enough effort into despite of all the whining over the years. The fans care more, actually.
NAME DROPPING: Baseball players who come to mind who were once famous who you may have forgotten, or for those who didn’t see them, please look up on the internet somewhere. They were great, for the record:
Jim Kaat: He’s one of the analysts on the MLB Network, working a lot with Bob Costas. He pitched for 25 years, won 16 Gold Gloves and 283 games.
Johnny Bench: Arguably the greatest catcher ever. The Reds backstop played 17 years, won two MVPs, was named to 14 All-Star teams, and hit 389 homers including 40 or more twice. I knew he was an awesome defensive catcher, but the fact that he threw out 43 PERCENT of potential base stealers back in the pre-slide step days is incredible. Today’s average rate is 27 percent, with pitchers doing a much better job holding runners on.
Al Oliver: Has he gotten enough credit for Hall of Fame consideration? We’ve seen his bio story on filler programs around the Pirates games on TV, but he did finish with 2,743 hits with a career batting average of .303. The guy could flat-out hit.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Or follow on twitter @TheSkinny1969.
