SHIPPENSBURG — Ending a long dry spell for Clarion-Limestone girls’ state medalists at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Lady Lions junior Brooke Kessler came up big last Friday at Shippensburg University.
Kessler finished eighth in the long jump, becoming the first Lady Lion to medal since Kim Kennedy was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles way back in 2000.
Kessler’s district-winning leap was 16 feet, 6 1/4 inches, giving her an 11th seed, but she moved up the ladder far enough to medal with a jump of 16 feet, 9 1/2 inches. She lost a tiebreaker for seventh with Chestnut Ridge’s Madison Hillegass, whose next-best jump was better than Kessler’s.
Kessler beat ninth-place Devin Hubler of Minersville, by 3/4 of an inch. A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser, the D9 runner-up, was 10th at 16 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
“It was pretty exciting because I was the ninth seed in the finals (nine advance after a three-throw preliminary round), so I bumped in my last jumps,” said Kessler, who had to wait even longer than usual for the event to finish because of a contestant being involved in another event. “I was aiming to get into the 17s, but I’m happy with 16-0. I just know I could’ve done a little bit better.”
Kessler is proud of ending a 21-year absence of a Lady Lion on the medals stand.
“It’s pretty rare for C-L, so I’m glad I could make my mark for the school,” Kessler said. “I’m excited for my senior year and plan to do the best I can.”
Here are the Clarion-Limestone state track and field medalists, by year. Some information may be missing based on available resources:
GIRLS
2021: Brooke Kessler, long jump, 8th
2000: Kim Kennedy, 300 hurdles, 6th
1995: Laura Smith, discus, 6th
1991: 4x400 relay, 4th: Mandy McCleary, Donna Fiscus, Kate Delaney, Chantal Connor
1986: Robin Hubauer, 800 run, 4th
1984: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, shot put, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, javelin, 6th
1983: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, javelin, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, discus, 2nd
1981: Patti Davis, discus, 6th
1981: Patti Davis, shot put, 5th
BOYS
2018: Riley Hummell, javelin, 8th
2001: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 1st
2001: Dan Alderton, 200 dash, 2nd
2000: Dan Alderton, 100 dash, 3rd
2000: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 3rd
1996: Matt McGuire, 400 dash, 6th
1993: Bud Wilshire, discus, 6th
Information in earlier years may not be complete
1975: Jay Shofstall, 440 dash, 1st
1965: Walt Neal, pole vault, 1st
1962: Don Rhoades, 440 dash, 2nd
1962: Don Rhoades, high jump, 5th
1962: Don Rhoades, pole vault, 4th