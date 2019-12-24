ST. MARYS — The old adage ‘last shot wins’ lived up to its name last Friday night as Robert Keth drained a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brookville to a thrilling 59-56 victory on the road over St. Marys.
The much-needed win — the Raiders had lost three of four games going into their trip to the Dutch Oven where they’d lost there the last two trips to St. Marys — improved their record to 3-3 going into Monday night’s game at DuBois Central Catholic.
From there, it’s off to the annual DuBois Holiday Tournament this weekend, starting Friday in the first round against Brockway.
Against the Dutch, the Raiders shot it well (55.8 percent), which helped offset its 16 turnover that led to a 22-4 deficit in points off turnovers for the game. That’s not an easy number to overcome.
“We just got the lucky shot on the end of the game tonight and that seems to be the way things have been going for us,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “We’re going to grow from this and hopefully we can get better defense and not give up 50-some points. That’s going be our main goal right now, we want to hold teams to 40 or under.”
On a night where offense ruled, it was a defensive stop for the Raiders, who never let after the opening minute of the third quarter until the final buzzer, that set up their game-winning shot.
After a St. Marys miss on the other end, the visitors got the ball down the court before Brookville called a timeout to draw up one final play with 12.9 seconds left to play.
However, the play Park drew up for his team did not get them the shot they were looking for, as Keth put up a deep, contested 3-pointer just before the buzzer that rattled home to give the Raiders the last-second win.
“The play went bad, we were setting screens and coming off the screens, the screen got set and the point guard turned around for the play and it was already done, so he threw it to Robert (Keth) and he just happened to make a great shot,” Park said.
That’s the third game that was basically settled at the horn so far this year for the Raiders, who lost on a buzzer-beating three against Warren and survived two missed free throws at the end to beat Cambridge Springs.
Aaron Park led the Raiders with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Keth scored 11 points, hitting three of his five 3-pointers, and Logan Byerly also added 11 points with six rebounds. David Cable and Jace Miner each finished with eight points.
The game got of to a high-paced start, as both teams ran the floor and put up big numbers in the first and second quarters.
Brookville led 36-34 by intermission before St. Marys (2-3) outscored the Raiders 11-5 in the third quarter and grabbed its largest lead at 48-41 a minute into the fourth.
But the Raiders got back in the game and St. Marys held a narrow lead for most of the fourth quarter before Park scored on the inside to tie the game at 52 with 3:35 left in the game.
The teams then traded baskets down the stretch before a score from Byerly tied the game at 56 with 1:47 left on the clock.
Then after a few empty possessions for both teams, Keth was able to break the scoreless drought at the buzzer to send the Raiders home with the victory as St. Marys went the final 2:46 without a point.
“I thought we played well offensively, we didn’t force anything for the most part and I don’t think we turned it over very much,” St. Marys head coach Shad Boschert said. “It just came down to them making that good shot at the end and us not making a shot or getting a stop, but even on the last possession we kept them out around half court, it was just a good shot.”
Cahil Parrish finished with a game-high 19 points in the loss while Nick Catalone chipped in 14 and Luke Lasko and Mitchell Reiter finished with eight and seven apiece.