KNOX — Down four points at halftime, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions didn’t get out of the gate in the second half in time to stop Keystone in a 56-36 loss Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions (7-9) trailed 23-19 going into the fourth quarter before getting outscored 22-8 in the third. Emily Lauer scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the quarter to spark the rally.
Danae Hurrelbrink and Jozee Weaver scored 13 and 10 points respectively to lead Keystone.
Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron scored nine and eight points apiece to lead C-L.
The Lady Lions close out the regular season Monday at home against DuBois with a 6:30 p.m. varsity-only start.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, Feb. 22
C-L 51, Union 47
At home against the Damsels, the Lady Lions avenged a 57-56 loss back on Feb. 5 in Rimersburg.
After building a 17-point lead at halftime and seeing it dwindle to four by the end of the third quarter, the Lady Lions hung on for the win.
Frances Milliron drained a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to seal the victory after C-L was leading by just two at 49-47 with 40 seconds remaining. Each team committed a turnover during the other 32 seconds and the Lady Lions attempting to control the ball before Milliron was fouled.
“I think free throws have cost us two or three other wins this season,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “Tonight though, we were able to make them when they counted especially those last two by Frances.”
With C-L leading 36-32 after three quarters, Dominika Logue converted on a three-point play to cut the lead to one at 36-35 early in the fourth. A Lexi Coull short jumper and a Milliron free throw pushed the lead back to four at 39-35.
Union cut the lead to two at 41-39 with 4:55 to play. A 6-2 run pushed the lead to six at 47-41 with 2:02 left. Union answered with a 6-1 run to cut the lead to one at 48-47 with 1:04 to play. Dominika Logue scored all six points for the Damsels. A free throw by Coull with 40 remaining pushed the lead to two before the two freebies by Milliron sealed the win.
“It was definitely a gutsy win for us tonight,” said Simpson. “Everybody was contributing. We had some people off the bench step up. It was a good win and certainly one that we needed.”
C-L led by just one 12-11 after one quarter. The Lady Lions used a 22-6 scoring blitz in the second quarter to take the 17-point 34-17 lead into the locker room.
Union then rallied in the third quarter with a 16-2 scoring advantage to trim the lead back to four at 36-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“You have to give Union credit for coming back like they did,” said Simpson. “Our girls settled down and got their composure back which is something we haven’t seen much of in the past. In past seasons we probably would have totally caved entering the fourth quarter after having a third quarter like we did. These girls kept fighting and hung tough and we were able to pull this one out.”
Milliron scored 23 points to lead C-L while Kendall Dunn added 11 and Maddie Wenner added 10.
Logue paced Union with 14 points.