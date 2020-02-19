CLARION — Fresh legs, hot shooting, and tough defense down the stretch turned out to be the perfect recipe for the Keystone Panthers as they ended Clarion-Limestone’s two-year reign as KSAC champions with a 59-54 victory last Saturday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
After trailing by six points after three quarters at 48-42, the Panthers used a 17-6 fourth-quarter advantage to come away with the victory.
“I’m just really proud of our group of men,” said Keystone head coach Greg Heath. “They are a tight-knit group who always pull for each other all the time.
“I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out for them tonight.”
Keystone (20-2) made 9-of-14 three-point shots for the evening while also converting on 12-of-13 free throws for the game.
“They shot lights out,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team dropped to 19-4. “I felt our defense was playing well, but they just knocked their shots down. (Marc) Rearick early on was hitting those three’s and later it was Isaak Jones who is tough to defend because he can play both inside and he can knock down the outside shot as well.”
Keystone placed four players in double figures with Jones scoring 16 points, including three shots from beyond the 3-point arc which earned him the MVP award Presented by All American Awards & Engraving and chosen by D9Sports.com/ExploreClarion.
Rearick added four 3-pointers and a foul shot all in the first quarter to account for his 13 points. Troy Johnson added 11 points with seven rebounds while Andrew Lauer added 10 points and six rebounds.
Curvin Goheen and Hayden Callen each scored 14 points for C-L with Goheen adding 11 rebounds. Deion Deas added 12 points. However, the Keystone defense limited the trio to just 10 points in the second half.
C-L held leads of 2-0 and 4-3 in the first quarter before a three-point play by Jones put Keystone ahead 6-4. The lead grew to 9-4 at the 5:12 mark. The Lions closed to within two at 12-10 at the two-minute mark. The Panthers would hold a 9-7 edge the rest of the quarter to lead 21-17 after one.
The Lions battled to tie the score 24-all early in the second quarter. Over the next three minutes the teams would trade leads three times while being tied twice, the last coming at 33-all. A Deas bucket with 11 seconds left followed by a Callen steal and layup with two seconds left put the Lions ahead 37-33 at halftime.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third with C-L holding a slim 11-9 edge in scoring for the 48-42 lead after three.
The Lions then held a seven-point lead of 52-45 with 6:31 to play. Jones then would score the next eight points to put the Panthers ahead for good at 53-52 with 4:45 to play. A Lauer basket put the Panthers ahead 55-52 before a Callen basket pulled the Lions back to within one at 55-54 with 1:01 to play. Alex Rapp and Lauer converted two free throws each within the final 25 seconds to set the final score.
“In the fourth quarter we just went cold while they continued to put pressure with the fresher legs that they have,” said Ferguson. “They knocked the shots down. I felt our effort was there the whole game, but we couldn’t make shots and they did. I don’t feel we have to change anything moving forward. We just have to play our game.”
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
C-L 81,
Brockway 45
Last week at home, the Lions wrapped up their regular season with a rout of the Rovers on Senior Night.
Deion Deas scored 21 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Hayden Callen notched 19 points while Jordan Hesdon scored 13 points with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Mitch Knepp scored nine points while Curvin Goheen pulled down eight boards.
After a close first half with C-L leading 15-13 after one and 33-29 at halftime, the Lions began to pull away with a 27-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter to open up a 60-39 lead after three.
C-L closed the game with a 21-6 fourth-quarter advantage to set the final score.
Alec Freemer paced the Rovers with 20 points.
The Lions recognized seniors Deas, Knepp, Goheen, Kaden Park, and Pete Rickard before the game.