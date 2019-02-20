STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team wrapped up its season on Friday evening with a 72-18 loss to the Keystone Lady Panthers at the Lions Den.
Emily Lauer and Kenzie Hovis each scored 19 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Caeyra Altman and Trinity Thompson each added nine points.
Maddy Craig, Frances Milliron and Anna Kennemuth each scored five points to lead C-L, which finished the season at 2-20.
Keystone took control early in taking a 26-7 lead after one quarter. Keystone then led 46-14 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers put the game into the mercy rule late in the third quarter by leading 63-17 by the end of the third. A 9-1 advantage in the fourth set the final score.
The game marked the end of the careers for Craig, Anna Burns, Liz Gruver, Emma Smith, Brianna Sarvey, and Ashley Daugherty who missed the season with an injury.
