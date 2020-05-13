Kira Powell

Parents: Mark and Amy Powell
Participated in Varsity Volleyball 3 years, Varsity Basketball 4 years, Varsity Track and field 3 years. Basketball I won the Comeback Player of the Year and named on the All Star Team. Placed 3rd at T&F districts 2019. Won 3 back to back titles in Basketball. Basketball team captain 1 year
Co-Founder of the Friends of Rachel Club and Co-President
My Future Plans are to attend my dream school since 5th grade, Flagler College in Saint Augustine Florida majoring in business administrations and getting a dual minors in marketing and communications, eventually pursuing a career in real estate.
My most influential person in my life is my sister Elaina Powell. Because coincidentally we have had similar high school experiences with both of us tearing our ACLs and having to miss out on sports that we grew up playing. Growing up she always pushed me to do my best whether that was in the driveway playing basketball or playing catch in the backyard. She made me the competitor that I am today and showed me what it means to give every practice, every drill, every game, every meet your all. Not only do I have to miss out on my senior track and field season, but she is also a missing out on her senior track season at Slippery Rock. Being a National Qualifier in a sport that she never imagined doing just goes to show how resilient and determined she is. I strive to have the same drive that she has in everything that I do.