Brookville senior quarterback Jack Krug finished off his high school career with an all-state award.
Monday, the Pennsylvania Sports Writers placed Krug on the Class 2A team as one of four quarterbacks with Riverside’s Johnny Gilchrist, Berlin’s Will Spochart and Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister.
Krug threw for 2,369 yards with 31 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 216 yards in the Raiders’ 7-1 season.
For his career, Krug finished with 8,362 yards passing and 108 TDs — ranking third and second respectively in D9 history in those categories — to go along with 1,090 yards rushing.
Karns City senior Nathan Waltman was named to one of the six linebacker spots. He and Krug were the only D9 players on the Class 2A squad.
Gavin Garcia, from state champion Southern Columbia, was named Player of the Year while Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian was Coach of the Year.
In Class 1A, junior defensive lineman Joe Mansfield of Redbank Valley was the lone D9 player honored. In Class 3A, senior Garrett Bauer of St. Marys was the only D9 player on the team.