Brookville and Central Clarion County combined to put 17 players on this year’s Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend All-Star football team. The CE/TCW is a sister publication based out of DuBois but has a coverage area of 10 teams.
Brookville senior quarterback Jack Krug was the Player of the Year, the first Raiders POW for the publication in the past 25 years. He wound up throwing for 2,369 yards in eight games this year for the 7-1 Raiders, completing 164 of 237 passes with 31 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
For his career, Krug finished with 8,362 yards and 108 TD passes, those numbers ranking third and second respectively in D9 history.
Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold earned the Coach of the Year honor after his Bulldogs won their first D9 title since 1996 and also notched the program’s first-ever state playoff win against Northern Bedford.
Also on the First Team Offense were Krug’s teammates in senior offensive lineman Warren Corbett and senior receiver Robert Keth.
Three Raiders were on the First Team Defense — senior lineman Elliot Park, senior linebacker Nathan Taylor and senior defensive back Kyle MacBeth.
On the Second Team Offense was senior offensive lineman Wyatt Thrush and sophomore receiver Brayden Kunselman.
Receiver Ryan Daisley earned Honorable Mention recognition.
Central Clarion had five First Team selections, three Second Team picks and an Honorable Mention player.
The Wildcats’ senior Cal German was another quarterback on the First Team with senior lineman Logan Lerch and senior receiver Ethan Burford. On First Team defense were junior lineman Kaoz Baker and senior Cutter Boggess, named to the Athlete spot which is considered a wild card position. Senior punter Beau Verdill was also a First Team selection.
On the Second Team offense was junior running back Breckin Rex and senior lineman Jordan McCord-Wolbert. Junior Cooper Shall was a Second Team pick at defensive back while senior Jason Ganoe earned an Honorable Mention nod.
The Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekly coverage area also includes Brockway, DuBois, Clearfield, Curwensville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.
Expect more all-star teams to come from the District 9 League itself and other state and regional websites and publication in the coming month.
PLAYER OF YEAR: Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville
COACH OF YEAR: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Calvin German, Sr., Central Clarion
RB: Sam Kaul, Sr., Elk County Catholic
RB: Zach Henery, Sr., DuBois
RB: Ray Shreckengost, Jr., Redbank Valley
OL: Zane Inguagiato, Sr., Clearfield
OL: Garett Bauer, Sr., St. Marys
OL: Warren Corbett, Sr., Brookville
OL: Jake Parrish, Jr., Elk County Catholic
OL: Logan Lerch, Sr., Central Clarion
WR: Ethan Burford, Sr., Clarion
WR: Robert Keth, Sr., Brookville
WR: Jake Lezzer, Sr., Clearfield
ATH: Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield
PK: Vini Nunes, Sr., St. Marys
DEFENSE
DL: Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley
DL: Elliot Park, Sr., Brookville
DL: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley
DL: Kaoz Baker, Jr., Central Clarion
LB: Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville
LB: Nick Domico, Sr., Clearfield
LB: Hudson Martz, Sr., Redbank Valley
LB: Sean Lathrop, Sr., St. Marys
LB: Nick Crisp, Sr., Elk County Catholic
DB: Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville
DB: Dale Kot, Sr., DuBois
DB: Dalton Bish, Sr., Redbank Valley
DB: Nate Natoli, Jr., Clearfield
ATH: Cutter Boggess, Sr., Central Clarion
P: Beau Verdill, Sr., Central Clarion
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Christian Coudriet, Jr., St. Marys
RB: Jacob Kline, Sr., St. Marys
RB: Thad Butler, Jr., Curwensville
RB: Breckin Rex, Jr., Central Clarion
OL: Josh Steele, Jr., Clearfield
OL: Dominic Zambanini, Jr., Elk County Catholic
OL: Wyatt Thrush, Sr., Brookville
OL: Coltin Bartley, Sr., Redbank Valley
OL: Jordan McCord-Wolbert, Sr., Central Clarion
WR: Brayden Kunselman, Soph., Brookville
WR: Mitchell Reiter, Sr., St. Marys
WR: Wil Howard, Jr., Ridgway
ATH: Bryce Walker, Sr., St. Marys
PK: Graeson Graves, Sr., Clearfield
DEFENSE
DL: Bobby Kennis, Sr., DuBois
DL: Peyton Maurer, Jr., Brockway
DL: Hunter Kovalick, Jr., Clearfield
DL: Scott Condon, Sr., Curwensville
LB: Ruben Estrada, Sr., DuBois
LB: Trenten Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley
LB: Connor Bressler, Sr., St. Marys
LB: Ricky Delhunty, Sr., Ridgway
LB: Seth Stewart, Soph., Brockway
DB: Cooper Shall, Jr., Central Clarion
DB: Karson Kline, Jr., Clearfield
DB: James Davis, Sr., St. Marys
DB: Chris Marshall, Jr., Redbank Valley
P: Jake Mullins, Jr., Curwensville
HONORABLE MENTIONS
BROCKWAY: Ben Glasl, Sr.
BROOKVILLE: Ryan Daisley, Sr.
CENTRAL CLARION: Jason Ganoe, Sr.
CURWENSVILLE: Ty Terry, Jr.
DUBOIS: Nick Graeca, Sr.; Erich Benjamin, Jr.; mason McDaniel, Sr.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC: Bryan Schatz, Sr.
ST. MARYS: Logan Mosier, Soph.