Brookville and Central Clarion County combined to put 17 players on this year’s Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend All-Star football team. The CE/TCW is a sister publication based out of DuBois but has a coverage area of 10 teams.

Brookville senior quarterback Jack Krug was the Player of the Year, the first Raiders POW for the publication in the past 25 years. He wound up throwing for 2,369 yards in eight games this year for the 7-1 Raiders, completing 164 of 237 passes with 31 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

For his career, Krug finished with 8,362 yards and 108 TD passes, those numbers ranking third and second respectively in D9 history.

Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold earned the Coach of the Year honor after his Bulldogs won their first D9 title since 1996 and also notched the program’s first-ever state playoff win against Northern Bedford.

Also on the First Team Offense were Krug’s teammates in senior offensive lineman Warren Corbett and senior receiver Robert Keth.

Three Raiders were on the First Team Defense — senior lineman Elliot Park, senior linebacker Nathan Taylor and senior defensive back Kyle MacBeth.

On the Second Team Offense was senior offensive lineman Wyatt Thrush and sophomore receiver Brayden Kunselman.

Receiver Ryan Daisley earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Central Clarion had five First Team selections, three Second Team picks and an Honorable Mention player.

The Wildcats’ senior Cal German was another quarterback on the First Team with senior lineman Logan Lerch and senior receiver Ethan Burford. On First Team defense were junior lineman Kaoz Baker and senior Cutter Boggess, named to the Athlete spot which is considered a wild card position. Senior punter Beau Verdill was also a First Team selection.

On the Second Team offense was junior running back Breckin Rex and senior lineman Jordan McCord-Wolbert. Junior Cooper Shall was a Second Team pick at defensive back while senior Jason Ganoe earned an Honorable Mention nod.

The Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekly coverage area also includes Brockway, DuBois, Clearfield, Curwensville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.

Expect more all-star teams to come from the District 9 League itself and other state and regional websites and publication in the coming month.

PLAYER OF YEAR: Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville

COACH OF YEAR: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Calvin German, Sr., Central Clarion

RB: Sam Kaul, Sr., Elk County Catholic

RB: Zach Henery, Sr., DuBois

RB: Ray Shreckengost, Jr., Redbank Valley

OL: Zane Inguagiato, Sr., Clearfield

OL: Garett Bauer, Sr., St. Marys

OL: Warren Corbett, Sr., Brookville

OL: Jake Parrish, Jr., Elk County Catholic

OL: Logan Lerch, Sr., Central Clarion

WR: Ethan Burford, Sr., Clarion

WR: Robert Keth, Sr., Brookville

WR: Jake Lezzer, Sr., Clearfield

ATH: Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield

PK: Vini Nunes, Sr., St. Marys

DEFENSE

DL: Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley

DL: Elliot Park, Sr., Brookville

DL: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley

DL: Kaoz Baker, Jr., Central Clarion

LB: Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville

LB: Nick Domico, Sr., Clearfield

LB: Hudson Martz, Sr., Redbank Valley

LB: Sean Lathrop, Sr., St. Marys

LB: Nick Crisp, Sr., Elk County Catholic

DB: Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville

DB: Dale Kot, Sr., DuBois

Recommended Video

DB: Dalton Bish, Sr., Redbank Valley

DB: Nate Natoli, Jr., Clearfield

ATH: Cutter Boggess, Sr., Central Clarion

P: Beau Verdill, Sr., Central Clarion

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Christian Coudriet, Jr., St. Marys

RB: Jacob Kline, Sr., St. Marys

RB: Thad Butler, Jr., Curwensville

RB: Breckin Rex, Jr., Central Clarion

OL: Josh Steele, Jr., Clearfield

OL: Dominic Zambanini, Jr., Elk County Catholic

OL: Wyatt Thrush, Sr., Brookville

OL: Coltin Bartley, Sr., Redbank Valley

OL: Jordan McCord-Wolbert, Sr., Central Clarion

WR: Brayden Kunselman, Soph., Brookville

WR: Mitchell Reiter, Sr., St. Marys

WR: Wil Howard, Jr., Ridgway

ATH: Bryce Walker, Sr., St. Marys

PK: Graeson Graves, Sr., Clearfield

DEFENSE

DL: Bobby Kennis, Sr., DuBois

DL: Peyton Maurer, Jr., Brockway

DL: Hunter Kovalick, Jr., Clearfield

DL: Scott Condon, Sr., Curwensville

LB: Ruben Estrada, Sr., DuBois

LB: Trenten Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley

LB: Connor Bressler, Sr., St. Marys

LB: Ricky Delhunty, Sr., Ridgway

LB: Seth Stewart, Soph., Brockway

DB: Cooper Shall, Jr., Central Clarion

DB: Karson Kline, Jr., Clearfield

DB: James Davis, Sr., St. Marys

DB: Chris Marshall, Jr., Redbank Valley

P: Jake Mullins, Jr., Curwensville

HONORABLE MENTIONS

BROCKWAY: Ben Glasl, Sr.

BROOKVILLE: Ryan Daisley, Sr.

CENTRAL CLARION: Jason Ganoe, Sr.

CURWENSVILLE: Ty Terry, Jr.

DUBOIS: Nick Graeca, Sr.; Erich Benjamin, Jr.; mason McDaniel, Sr.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC: Bryan Schatz, Sr.

ST. MARYS: Logan Mosier, Soph.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos