The District 9 Football League recognized four separate all-star teams in an announcement made last week.
The teams were separated into Big School North and South and Small School North and South teams. Brookville and Central Clarion County were part of the Big School South and both teams fared very well in that division’s major awards as Brookville’s Jack Krug was named Offensive MVP and Elliot Park notched the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Four Raiders were on the offensive unit while three got the nod on the defensive team along with special teamer Nathan Taylor as the punter. Taylor, Park and Robert Keth were each named twice. Taylor was also an interior offensive lineman with Park while Park was one of the defensive linemen. Keth landed honors at receiver and linebacker.
Krug was the Big School quarterback with Kyle MacBeth earning a spot on defense at cornerback.
Central Clarion had five players earn seven all-star spots. Ethan Burford was a two-timer at receiver and safety while Cutter Boggess got the not at running back/slot back and linebacker. Other Wildcats landing all-star berths were defensive end Hunter Craddock, safety Cooper Shall and kicker Beau Verdill. Quarterback Cal German earned Honorable Mention status.
Punxsutawney’s Brandon Ishman was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Karns City’s Nathan Waltman was Defensive MVP. Karns City’s Joe Sherwin was named Coach of the Year.
In the Big School North, St. Marys head coach and former Raiders coach Chris Dworek was Coach of the Year. Three of his players earned major awards — Garrett Bauer (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Christian Coudriet (Offensive MVP) and Sean Lathrop (Defensive MVP).
In the Small School South, Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold was Coach of the Year with the Bulldogs’ Joe Mansfield named Defensive Lineman of the Year. Union/A-C Valley’s Ethan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Caden Rainey (Offensive MVP) and Carter Terwint (Defensive MVP) were the other major award winners.
The Small School North had Smethport’s Adam Jack the Coach of the Year with his own players Noah Lent (Offensive MVP) and Adenn Stevens (Offensive Lineman of the Year) winning two awards. Coudersport’s Cale Ayers (Defensive MVP) and Hayden Keck (Defensive MVP) were the others.
The complete Big School South team is listed below:
Offensive MVP: Jack Krug, Brookville
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney
Defensive MVP: Nathan Waltman, Karns City
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Elliot Park, Brookville
Coach of Year: Joe Sherwin, Karns City
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jack Krug, Brookville
Running back/slot back: Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau.
Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Chaz McGuire, Moniteau; Ruben Estrada, DuBois.
Wide receiver/slot back: Robert Keth, Brookville; Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Kaden Scherer, Karns City.
Tight End: Nathan Waltman, Karns City.
Offensive Interior Line: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; Elliot Park, Brookville; Isaiah Usselman, Moniteau; Nathan Taylor, Brookville.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Return Specialist: Derraick Burkett, DuBois.
Punter: Nathan Taylor, Brookville.
Place-kicker: Owen Colwell, Karns City; Beau Verdill, Central Clarion.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney; Mason McNany, Karns City; Elliot Park, Brookville; Bobby Kennis, DuBois; Hunter Craddock, Central Clarion.
Linebackers: Nathan Waltman, Karns City; Cutter Boggess, Central Clarion; Mason Mershimer, Moniteau; Robert Keth, Brookville.
Safety: Kameron Falgout, Punxsutawney; Ethan Burford, Central Clarion; Cooper Shall, Central Clarion.
Cornerback; Kyle MacBeth, Brookville; Dale Kot, DuBois.
HONORABLE MENTION: Calvin German, Clarion (quarterback), Cole Coon, Karns City (running back).