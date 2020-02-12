Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions since the championship game format was established in 2007:
BOYS
2019-Clarion-Limestone 57, Keystone 52
2018-Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 32
2017-Keystone 55, Clarion-Limestone 42
2016-Clarion-Limestone 64, Union 39
2015-Clarion-Limestone 61, Redbank Valley 35
2014-Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 50
2013-North Clarion 59, A-C Valley 54
2012-Clarion-Limestone 56, Union 54
2011-Venango Catholic 65, Union 61
2010-North Clarion 56, A-C Valley 53
2009-Keystone 46, North Clarion 41
2008-Rocky Grove 67, Union 53
2007-Keystone 62, Clarion 44
GIRLS
2019-A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35
2018-North Clarion 54, A-C Valley 49
2017-North Clarion 44, Moniteau 43
2016-Karns City 46, North Clarion 31
2015-Karns City 55, Venango Catholic 53
2014-Karns City 36, Clarion 28
2013-Clarion 45, Keystone 40
2012-Cranberry 57, Keystone 53
2011-Cranberry 41, Union 33
2010-Cranberry 49, Moniteau 40, OT
2009-West Forest 51, Moniteau 25
2008-Keystone 47, Union 37
2007-Union 53, Keystone 42