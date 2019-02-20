CLARION — Two in a row, five out of six and six of eight. That’s the rundown for the Clarion-Limestone Lions and their KSAC basketball title run.
Last Saturday’s 57-52 win over Keystone captured this year’s title. The Lions crank it up for the Class 1A playoffs with a trip to Elk County Catholic to play Otto-Eldred as the No. 3 seed.
Against the Panthers, the Lions built their lead to 19 and watched it dwindle to three points before nailing down the win.
Sophomore Hayden Callen paced the Lions with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Junior guard Deion Deas returned to the lineup after missing three games, contributing 16 points and reaching 1,000 for his career.
Deas is the 13th Lion to reach 1,000 career points, getting to the milestone one year and a day after senior teammate Ian Callen reached the mark.
Also for the Lions, Curvin Goheen added 11 points. Ian Callen scored eight points while being saddled with foul difficulty throughout much of the contest.
“Adversity early in the year has helped us because we’ve had guys getting more playing time than they might not have otherwise gotten,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Now we have our complete team back. It is good to have that depth when we need it and will only help us moving forward.”
Isaak Jones paced the Panthers with 14 points while Troy Johnson added 12 and Andrew Lauer netted nine while also pulling down 10 rebounds. Brooks Lavan also scored nine.
Keystone made 8-of-21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Keystone led 5-4 early on which would turn out to be its only lead of the contest at the 5:05 mark of the first. C-L then closed the quarter on an 11-1 run to take a 15-6 lead after one.
A 3-pointer by Alex Rapp opened the second quarter before a 7-0 C-L run pushed the lead back to 13 at 22-9 with 3:37 to play in the half on a Deas basket that put him over the 1,000-point mark. An inside basket from Lauer following a Keystone timeout stopped the run making the score 22-11 at the three minute mark. An 11-5 C-L run once again pushed the lead back to 17 at 33-16 by halftime.
A Hayden Callen three pushed the lead to 20 to start the third quarter. However, Keystone would cut the lead to 11 with a 12-3 run which put the score at 39-28 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter. A 7-1 run by the Lions once again put the lead back to 17 at 46-29 after three.
Deion is a phenomenal player and he’s a scoring machine,” said Ferguson. “He got hurt a few games ago when he was just shy of 1,000. We were able to get him back tonight and fought through things.”
A 12-5 run by Keystone closed the gap to 10 at 51-41 with 3:05 to play in the contest. After a Hayden Callen basket, the Panthers scored the next eight points to cut the lead to four at 53-49 with 1:55 to play. Isaak Jones and Brooks Lavan each hit three’s during the stretch.
A Deas runner with 1:37 to play put C-L ahead 55-49, but another three by Lavan cut the lead to three at 55-52 which was as close as Keystone had been since early in the contest.
With 15 seconds remaining a C-L turnover gave Keystone the ball back, but Johnson misfired on a three and Ian Callen pulled down the rebound with 10 seconds remaining.
“Our guys were getting down on themselves a bit,” said Ferguson. “Everyone is going to make mistakes. Keystone was knocking down shots and we weren’t which is the bottom line in that second half.”
He missed the front end of a one and one free throw and the Panthers grabbed the rebound. A steal by Deas which tipped the ball to Ian Callen who was fouled with seven seconds left, only this time he made both free throws for the 57-52 lead. A late layup by Keystone was ruled that it went in after the final horn which left the Lions claiming their second straight KSAC championship and sixth overall.
“The Callen boys lost their grandfather earlier this year so we’ve kind of been playing in his honor and memory,” said Ferguson. “Emotionally, with us being fired up I think actually helped us early on. It never gets old to win these championships. That’s always a goal of ours to get here and win it. I think a game like this is going to help both us and Keystone in the playoffs.”
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13
C-L 64,
Brockway 51
At Brockway in their non-conference regular-season finale, the Lions placed four players in double figures led by Ian Callen’s 25 points.
Julian Laugand added 12 points, Hayden Callen had 11, and Curvin Goheen finished with 10 points for the Lions. Ian Callen also connected on three 3-pointers while grabbing eight rebounds and seven steals. Hayden Callen pulled down seven boards.
C-L had to withstand 12 3-pointers from the Rovers as Brockway converted on 12-of-26 shots from behind the arc while making just 5-of-13 from inside the arc. Alec Freemer paced the Rovers with 17 points including five 3-pointers. Zane Puhala scored 13 points. Matthew Clark connected on three shots from beyond the arc for his nine points.
After a 6-0 C-L lead early, Brockway used an 11-0 run for an 11-6 lead. C-L then responded with a 9-0 run of their own for a 15-11 lead. The Rovers then held a 5-4 edge over the final 2:07 of the quarter leaving C-L with a 19-16 lead after one.
Four of the six field goals by Brockway in the opening quarter came from 3-point range.
After a three by Jon Wood started the second quarter to tie the game 19-all, the Lions proceeded on a 10-0 run for a 29-19 lead with 5:11 to play in the half. A pair of threes by Freemer and a Puhala basket closed the gap to 29-27 with two minutes to play. C-L closed the half on a 6-0 run for a 35-27 halftime lead.
Brockway closed the gap to four following a Freemer three, putting the score 37-33 early in the third. It would turn out to be as close as the Rovers could get in the second half as a 6-0 Lions run pushed their lead back to 10 at 43-33 at the 4:11 mark. A 6-5 edge the remainder of the quarter put the Lions ahead 49-38 after three.
The grew to as high as 19 at 64-45 late in the contest before a pair of threes by the Rovers set the final score of 64-51.
