STRATTANVILLE — A hot start by Clarion-Limestone helped the Lions control last Friday’s KSAC-North matchup against Union, turning a 23-9 advantage after one quarter into a 69-50 victory at the Lions Den.
The Lions’ win clinched their seventh straight division championship for the Lions and their eighth in the last nine seasons.
They’ll try to win their sixth KSAC title in seven years and third in a row on Feb. 15 against the KSAC-South champion at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium at 8 p.m.
The KSAC-South champion will likely be Keystone, which needed one win to clinch the division going into Wednesday’s game at Redbank Valley. The Panthers beat the Lions, 48-46, back on Jan. 7.
“Our defensive effort started things for us,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson after the Lions’ win over the Knights to improve to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the KSAC-North. “We stressed that had to come out with a higher intensity level than we had been lately. I think that Ridgway game kind of woke us up seeing how they came out with a high intensity level against us. That loss could actually be a good thing for us in the long run.”
Hayden Callen notched 10 of his 18 points in the opening quarter for C-L. Deion Deas paced the Lions with 19 points and nine assists. Callen grabbed nine rebounds and collected five steals. Jordan Hesdon and Curvin Goheen each scored eight points. Mitch Knepp pulled down seven rebounds.
The Lions continued to pull away in the second with an 18-8 scoring advantage to push their lead to 41-17 by halftime.
“In the first half, everyone I put in made some sort of contribution,” said Ferguson. “It’s good to get those guys in to see what they can do for us.”
A 21-17 advantage in the third moved the lead to 62-34 after three quarters.
After scoring the first three points of the fourth quarter to put the lead to a game-high 31 points at 65-34, Union closed the game with a 16-4 run to set the final score.
Caden Rainey scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter including the final seven points of the contest. Isaac Saylor drained four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point effort.
“We got a little sloppy in the second half and in that fourth quarter especially,” said Ferguson. “But, I wasn’t as concerned because I felt we had a pretty good handle on the game and wanted to see what guys could do.”