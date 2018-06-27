STRATTANVILLE — Monday afternoon at Clarion-Limestone High School, Brookville Raiders football coach Scott Park was in the midst of preparing a team of the best football players that the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference has to offer to face off against All-Stars from the Allegheny Mountain League.
And although these two conferences disappear because of the District 9 football realignment, the KSAC is still looking to come up with a win Friday night in Brockway. The two conferences’ top available talent clash at Varischetti Field to mark the beginning of The Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Of July.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The KSAC will try to stop an AML winning streak that started in the inaugural game in 2016 with the AML downing the KSAC 27-20 and continued into last year with a 38-10 win.
Park says the KSAC squad will look to utilize the same up-tempo style attack that he has incorporated at Brookville.
“Obviously with only a few days (of practice) it will be watered down a bit,” Park said. “But it’s going to be the fast paced offense we ran last year.”
Clarion-Limestone receiver Kyle Kerle likes the sound of that. A Class 1A All-Stater, Kerle says a run-and-gun offense may be a welcome change in philosophy. He caught 45 passes for 1,165 yards and 14 touchdowns anyway for the Lions last fall.
“For me I like it, because we never did no-huddle,” Kerle said. “We always set up and gave the defense a chance to get ready for what we were going to do and I think it’s going to help us a lot.”
KSAC teammates Brock Barrett of Redbank Valley and Jeffrey Ginn of Union/AC-Valley relayed that sentiment, pointing out that their respective teams had used similar offenses in the past with success.
“At Union-A-C Valley we did it half the time,” Ginn said. “We were more successful in that than just lining up.”
The KSAC will also look to take advantage of chemistry between Kerle and fellow CL teammate and all-state quarterback Brenden Makray, who completed his Lions career with 2,785 yards and 34 TDs last year.
Coach Park said that while the starting QB spot is not finalized, Clarion’s Spencer Miller would be an added bonus at receiver if he does not line up under center Friday.
Miller was last fall’s D9Sports.Com Jim Kelly Player of the Year award. The do-it-all senior Bobcat led his team to a Class 2A title and a trip into the second round of the state playoffs. He threw for 1,030 yards, ran for 557 yards and shared the team lead in tackles on defense at 10.2 stops per game. He also averaged 42.1 yards per punt.
Still, the KSAC squad will be hamstrung by a roster of around 24 players, several less than the AML squad of 30.
“Even with 30 we thought it was going to be tough because we didn’t have a lot of receivers, we had a lot of running backs,” said Park, whose lone Raider on the roster is a back as well in Brandon McGranor. “We need receivers in the offense. So we’re probably going to have to look at some running backs to put them in some slot positions.”
Nonetheless, Park is confident in his team.
“With what we have here, if they come and are willing to learn and buckle down by the time Friday comes, I think we’ll be ready to go to try and win a football game.”
Ultimately, Park is excited for the opportunity to coach in such a game as the one on Friday night in Brockway.
“Anytime you can recognize your players in your own district or conference, I think it’s a good thing,” Park said. “Any time you get kids in your own conference, it’s good because they deserve recognition for the hard work they put in playing for 3 or 4 years in varsity.”
Ginn, Barrett, and Kerle agree that the chance to play another game of football, combined with the time to make new friends from what could sometimes be considered “rival” schools, is a good one.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to put the pads on one more time,” Kerle said. “I think it’s also cool coming together with all the kids we kind of hated because we had to try to beat each other up, and it’s kind of cool to be on the same team as everyone else.”
The North Squad, coached by Otto-Eldred’s Nick Labella, has eight all-state players on the roster, including Bradford’s John Eakin, Curwensville’s Nick Stewart and Josh Terry, Kane’s Reed Williams, Erik DeLong and Ray Maze, and Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald and Johnny Mitchell.
