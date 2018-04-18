CLARION — Sadie Rudesyle came one out away from tossing a no-hitter for Clarion Area, but Orianna Walters hit a two-out soft single to right in the fifth inning for Clarion-Limestone’s only hit as Clarion scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 13-0 five-inning victory at Paul Weaver Park last Friday afternoon.
The Lady Lions, trying to get game No. 2 in this year, were scheduled to play Monday at home against Union and Tuesday at Redbank Valley, but both games were postponed. Thursday, they’re scheduled to visit Karns City before hosting Forest Area next Monday. They have a doubleheader next Tuesday at Keystone.
Rudesyle retired the first 10 batters she faced before a walk to Sadie Mahle stopped her perfect game. Mahle was able to reach third on a pair of wild pitches, but could not score. Walters then singled with two outs in the fifth to break up the no-hit bid before a ground out ended the game.
“She attacked the zone well and had good control today,” said Clarion head coach Dan Shofestall. “We also played good defense behind her which was big as well. They played well and hustled behind her and when you have that good things are going to happen.”
Offensively, Clarion pounded out 12 hits while also taking advantage of seven Lady Lions errors. Kaitlyn Constantino, Carly Best and Brenna Campbell collected two hits each to lead the way. Constantino hit a triple for the only extra-base hit.
Clarion scored a run in the first as Best singled, stole second and later came home on a throwing error for a 1-0 lead after one.
The Lady Cats added five runs in the second as Constantino drove in two runs with a triple while Best, Rudesyle, and Sydney Kiser each added one RBI for a 6-0 lead.
Alexis Constantino drove in a run and Thornton added a pair of RBIs in a four-run third inning which extended the lead to 10-0 after three.
“Clarion has had a few games while this was our first game so in that respect they had that advantage on us,” said C-L head coach Rob Schimp. “We came out a bit tight and nervous. We need to work out the bugs and the butterflies. This was a tough start because we’re looking as a program to try and get things turned around.”
Alexis Constantino and Thornton each drove in a run in the fourth with another scoring on an error as the Lady Cats would score their final three runs in the fourth for the 13-0 lead.
“C-L came to play today and I could tell they were enthusiastic and gave it all they had,” said Shofestall. “Their pitcher was throwing well early on.”
