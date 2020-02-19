STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team closed out its season on a high note with a 60-32 victory over Forest Area on last Thursday.
The team played their annual Pink Game for cancer awareness and donated the proceeds to the family of C-L student Paul Craig for medical expenses for a brain tumor he is dealing with.
The Lady Lions also recognized seniors Abby Simpson and Sarah Acree who both closed out their careers following the game.
“Abby and Sarah’s contributions don’t often show up in the scorebook,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “Abby isn’t going to go out and score 20 points, but she will go out and hustle on the floor. She scrap and get a few steals. Sarah likewise isn’t going to score a lot, but she’ll play defense and grab some boards for you. They have both showed great leadership to the other girls along the way and I wish them nothing but the best in whatever the future holds for them.”
Anna Kennemuth paced C-L (8-13 overall, 5-5 KSAC Small) with 13 points and four steals. Sydney Simpson added 11 points by knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Frances Milliron and Janelle Pezzuti each added nine points. Milliron pulled down seven rebounds while Kendall Dunn also added seven boards with Sarah Acree grabbing five boards.
“We’re doing building blocks for next year,” said Simpson. “Eight wins for us is pretty good especially since we haven’t had that many in quite awhile. These kids have all put a lot of hard work in and it’s good to see that work pay off. It’s invaluable what Frances (Milliron) does along with Anna (Kennemuth), Maddy (Wenner), Sydney (Simpson), Janelle (Pezzuti), and everyone else. We are looking forward to taking things a step further next season with all those girls coming back.”
C-L jumped to a 9-2 lead by the 3:32 mark of the first quarter. Each team scored seven points the remainder of the quarter which had the Lady Lions leading 16-9 by the end of the quarter.
A 19-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter pushed the Lady Lions lead to 19 at 35-16 by halftime.
C-L continued to pull away in the third quarter with a 12-3 advantage to push their lead to 47-19 after three.
Each team then scored 13 points in the fourth quarter which set the final score.
“I think there is no substitute for game experience,” said Simpson. “There were people who thought we shouldn’t have played a junior varsity schedule as at times we only had nine girls. The only way to get better is to play other teams.”
Jess Wagner led Forest Area with 19 points including 11 free throws while pulling down 17 rebounds.