ERIE — A last-inning four-run outburst set the final score, but District 10 champion Cambridge Springs already took a big lead into the seventh in a 9-5 win over the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team Monday afternoon.
The loss at Penn State Behrend’s sports complex ended C-L’s season at 9-8.
Head coach Jason Craig’s squad was hardly downtrodden afterward. The Lady Lions lose two seniors and are already looking ahead, but the seventh-inning rally left a decent taste in their mouths at the end.
“When we came off the field in the sixth I told the girls I didn’t know if we would or not but we needed to score some runs,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “I told them to be proud no matter what because no one expected us to be here in this game. So, I am happy that they kept fighting to the end.”
Each team collected 10 hits, but the Blue Devils ripped six extra-base hits and all of those batters wound up scoring.
Cambridge Springs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Paige Verbanac singled to lead off the inning and scored on a Chloe Schultz groundout.
The Lady Lions tied it in the top of the third, although they thought they had a 2-1 lead.
Abby Himes reached base on an error and stole second base. Kendall Dunn then laced a ball into the left-center field gap to score Himes. Dunn circled the bases and was initially called safe at the plate for an inside-the-park home run giving C-L a 2-1 lead.
However, after a conference by the four umpires the call was reversed calling Dunn out at the plate to end the inning and keep the score tied 1-1.
“Maybe I shouldn’t have sent her there, but at that point I thought it could be a one or two run game, so I took that chance,” said Craig. “She was safe at first, but then they reversed the call. The explanation I got was that the two umpires near home plate didn’t see the tag, but the third base umpire said he saw a tag so they changed the call.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Cambridge Springs took advantage of a two-out error to score three runs and take a 4-1 lead.
After a ground out and a highlight diving play by Regan Husted, who came up with a nice diving catch at second on a ball hit by Hailee Rodgers, Myranda Findlay hit a ball to Husted at second and her throw pulled first baseman Alyssa Wiant off the base allowing Findlay to reach.
The Blue Devils pounced on the opening. Kenzie Lewis hit an RBI triple, Maddie Dragosavac added an RBI double, and Verbanac hit a run-scoring single.
In the top of the fifth, C-L threatened to score as the Lady Lions worked three walks to load the bases sandwiched around a popout to second and a strikeout. However, a flyout ended the threat.
Cambridge Springs then added three more runs on three more extra-base hits in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead. After one out, Schultz doubled with Taylor Smith hitting an triple. Rodgers then doubled in Smith, and Findlay finished it off with a run-scoring single.
The Devils then scored their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The C-L bats finally woke up in a big way in the top of the seventh as Frances Milliron hit a one-out infield single. After a flyout to center, Dunn singled to move Milliron to second. Makray then hit a ball that was misplayed at shortstop for an error, allowing Milliron to score while Dunn moved to third and Makray to second.
Husted singled in Dunn and Makray. Abby Knapp and Alyssa Wiant each then hit consecutive singles with Wiant driving in Husted to make the score 9-5. A strikeout then ended the game and the season for C-L.
“I wish it wouldn’t have taken so long for our bats to get going,” said Craig. “We got girls on in different innings but weren’t able to get that clutch hit like we’d been getting throughout the playoffs. We’re losing two seniors in Cassidy Makray and Carlley Hunter. We’re definitely excited for the next couple seasons with what we have coming back.”
Dunn, Husted, Knapp, and Wiant each had two hits for C-L. Milliron and Himes each added one hit. Dunn’s triple was lone extra-base hit for the Lady Lions. Husted drove in two runs while Dunn and Wiant each added one.
Rodgers went the distance to pick up the win for the Devils. She allowed five unearned runs on 10 hits. She walked three and struck out five and hit one batter.
Makray took the loss allowing seven runs, four earned in 4 2/3 innings. She allowed eight hits, one walk, two strikeouts and one hit batter. Husted pitched 1 1/3 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk.
Cambridge Springs meets WPIAL champion West Greene Thursday.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, June 2
C-L 6, Clarion 2
At Heindl Field in DuBois, the Lady Lions claimed the second state playoff berth in D9 Class 1A with their “rubber match” win over arch-rival Clarion.
The team had played twice during the regular season, 11-10 Clarion winning at C-L and 11-9 C-L winning at Clarion, so it was only fitting that a third matchup happened with a state playoff spot on the line.
But somewhat surprisingly, the game wasn’t a high-scoring affair, a credit to both pitchers and especially to Lady Lions hurler Cassidy Makray.
A complete-game six-hitter thrown by Cassidy Makray gave the Lady Lions a shot. She walked just two and struck out seven, working out of jams in the fifth and sixth innings where she stranded runners and first and third, and second and third respectively.
“Cassidy struggled at the beginning of the year and we didn’t have that many games, so we didn’t have time to wait around and we went with whomever had the hot hand and it was Regan (Husted) and she did well and then it was Cassidy,” Craig said. “She had been pitching for a long time and well at the end of the season when you wanted her to and she brought it home for us. That was a good effort on her part.”
A four-run top of the seventh broke up a 2-2 tie, all four of those runs unearned thanks to the rally getting set up by two infield errors.
Kendall Dunn and Makray reached on infield errors before Clarion starter Payton Simko walked Husted to load bases.
Abby Knapp then delivered a bloop single to left that turned into a two-base error and three-run play when leftfielder Makenzie Aaron mishandled the ball. Knapp then scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run.
C-L grabbed a 2-1 lead with runs in the second and third innings. Alyssa Wiant was hit by a pitch, Jocalyn Henry walked and after a second out, Frances Milliron reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ava Kiser and that allowed Wiant to score.
In the third, with two outs, Wiant smashed a hard grounder off Kiser playing inside the third-base bag with runners on first and second and the ball bounded far enough away to allow Kendall Dunn to score from second and Wiant to pull into second with a double.
Aaron’s one-out single in the third got Clarion on the board and in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Cats ran themselves out of what could have been a bigger inning although they tied it at 2-2.
With one out, Aaron’s bloop hit to right turned into a long single with Emily Troese thrown out trying to score from first base. Noel Anthony did double in Aaron to tie the game and after Jordan Best’s infield single pushed Anthony to third, Makray got No. 3 hitter Brenna Campbell to pop out to center.
That’s all Clarion would score as Makray struck out Brianna Forrest and Troese to pop out to her to end the sixth with runners on second and third. She retired Clarion in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Sports Editor Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.