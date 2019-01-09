STRATTANVILLE — For a half, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team hung with Moniteau leading 18-15 at one point. But the Moniteau duo of Andie Arblaster and Kristin Auvil took over in the second half to help the Lady Warriors pull away for a 55-33 victory at the Lions Den Monday night.
Auvil finished the game with 16 points and Arblaster added 15 points. Aslyn Pry chipped in with 11.
“We knew we had to try and contain the Auvil and Arblaster girl and for two and a half quarters I thought we did a pretty decent job,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team fell to 2-8 going into Wednesday’s game at Redbank Valley. “At times, we got caught standing around and were complacent on defense and they were able to get open looks.”
Maddy Craig led C-L with 13 points with seven rebounds. Frances Milliron added seven points with nine boards, with Janelle Pezzuti and Anna Kennemuth added five points each.
“We had some girls contribute who hadn’t in awhile,” said Simpson. “We had some points out of Frankie (Millirion) and Anna (Kennemuth). That’s a good thing to see when other girls contribute some for us.”
Moniteau jumped out to an 8-1 lead forcing a C-L timeout at the 4:04 mark of the first. A 6-2 run by C-L closed the gap to 10-7 with 2:17 to play. Moniteau then held a 4-3 edge the rest of the quarter for a 14-10 lead after one.
A 6-1 start to the second quarter by C-L gave the Lady Lions their first lead of 16-15. After a Craig basket gave C-L an 18-15 lead forcing a Moniteau timeout. After the timeout, the Lady Warriors closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 23-20 halftime lead.
After still trailing by three at 29-26 midway through the third, Moniteau would begin to take control of the game by ending the third on a 9-2 run to push their lead to 10 at 38-28 after three.
Moniteau then closed the game with a 17-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to set the final score. Auvil and Arblaster combined for 11 of the 17 points with Auvil scoring seven and Arblaster four.
Moniteau also claimed a 45-36 victory in the junior varsity game. Frances Milliron led C-L with eight points while Anna Kennemuth added seven.
Friday, the Lady Lions host Union before traveling to Karns City Monday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Cranberry 62, C-L 26
At Strattanville, fueled by a monster game from Maliah Schreck who scored 34 points while also grabbing 18 rebounds, visiting Cranberry rolled past the Lady Lions.
Schreck did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 22 of the Lady Berries 26 first half points as Cranberry built a 26-10 halftime lead.
With the Lady Lions trying to concentrate more on Schreck defensively in the second half, her teammates began knocking down more shots as Maddie Cornelius finished with seven points, Kaylie Bruce six, and Kaia Dean adding five while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Maddy Craig finished with 12 points to lead C-L. Janelle Pezzuti added six points while Emma Smith and Frances Milliron each added four.
Cranberry jumped out to a 14-2 lead with Schreck scoring 12 of the 14 points. Craig then added a pair of baskets to cut the lead to 14-6 at the end of one quarter.
A 12-4 advantage for Cranberry in the second increased its lead to 26-10 at the half.
The Lady Berries continued to increase their lead in the third quarter with a 21-11 advantage to take a 47-21 lead into the fourth.
A 15-5 advantage in the fourth set the final score.
C-L claimed a 56-32 victory in the junior varsity game as Anna Kennemuth scored 13 points while Monica Heath added 12. Sydney Simpson chipped in with nine and Lizzie Gruver added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.