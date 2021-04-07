STRATTANVILLE — In a game that combined for 21 runs and 25 hits, it took a great defensive play to decide things in an 11-10 victory for Clarion over the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
In the bottom of the seventh inning after a pair of strikeouts, leadoff hitter Frances Milliron reached on an error when her grounder to shortstop was misplayed. Milliron then reached second on a wild pitch. Abby Himes then drew a walk.
After a Clarion conference with their whole team at the pitchers circle, Kendall Dunn beat out a slow grounder to third, but first baseman Payton Simko fired a strike to catcher Jordan Best who tagged Milliron who tried to score from second on the shoulder before she touched home plate to end the game.
C-L (1-1) actually outhit Clarion 14-11. Abby Himes, Kendall Dunn and Regan Husted all had three hits for the Lady Lions with Himes hitting a triple while Dunn added a double and a triple with three RBI’s. Himes scored four times. Abby Knapp and Alyssa Wiant each added two hits with Knapp driving in a pair of runs. Milliron also tripled in the game.
“Our program is in a good spot right now,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “We have a lot of wins that we’re capable of getting. I’ll take these types of games all season. We play like we did tonight, and I feel we’re going to come out on the winning end more than the losing end. Tonight just didn’t go our way. We get to see them again next week.”
The top four batters for Clarion combined for eight of the Lady Cats 11 hits with Noel Anthony going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles with three runs scored and two RBI’s. Jordan Best added two hits with a two-run home run. Kylee Beers added a pair of hits with a double and three RBIs.
The score was 6-6 after three innings and the Lady Lions grabbed a 10-6 lead after three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Himes hit an RBI single who Dunn added a two-run double.
Clarion came back with a four-run sixth to tie the game, then took the lead in the top of the seventh as Jadyn Shaftic drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Anthony then doubled down the left-field line to score Shaftic for the 11-10 lead.
“Clarion has a good team, especially their top four or five batters,” said Craig. “We had trouble with Noel (Anthony) as she was hitting the ball all over the place. Like I said we still had a chance to win, and I’ll take that every time out. The breaks just didn’t go our way today.”
Cassidy Makray started for C-L and allowed eight runs, seven earned on nine hits. She walked four and struck out three. Regan Husted suffered the loss allowing three earned runs on two hits. She walked three and struck out two.