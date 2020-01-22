STRATTANVILLE — Defense and free throw shooting played major factors as Clarion-Limestone stopped a five game losing streak with a 50-31 victory over Karns City on Tuesday evening at the Lions Den.
Defensively, the Lady Lions (5-11 overall) held Karns City one field goal from the 4:00 mark of the second quarter until 45 seconds remaining in the third. During that time the Lady Lions would go on a 25-0 run which stretched a 20-14 lead into a 42-14 lead. Emma Dailey ended the Lady Gremlins long drought with an inside basket with 45 seconds remaining in the third to set the score 42-16 after three.
“When you give up a field goal in a quarter is a tribute to our girls,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “You’ve seen it that we’ve had that happen to us many times. Our girls disrupted their play and we got rebounds and it was really fun to see.”
Coming into the game the Lady Lions were shooting a little over 50 percent from the free throw line. In this game C-L shot 21-of-25 from the free throw line where Frances Milliron connected on 9-of-9 from the stripe in helping her to a game-high 19 points. Kendall Dunn made 8-of-10 from the line in scoring 12 points while completing a double-double with 11 rebounds.
“It has been a work in progress for us legitimately over the past two years with how we want these girls to play defense,” said Simpson. “Tonight brought us closer to what we want to see. We’re still not near where we want to be, but this kind of effort tonight helps a lot. It was definitely a team effort and win.”
Both teams struggled early on with C-L holding just a 6-5 lead after one quarter.
With the game tied 9-9 with 5:56 remaining in the half, the Lady Lions would use an 8-3 run to lead 17-12 before Rossi McMillen scored with 4:00 remaining to trim the lead to 17-14. A rare three-pointer by C-L forward Maddy Wenner sparked a half-ending 10-0 run to give the Lady Lions a 27-14 halftime lead.
Wenner finished the game with eight points while Anna Kennemuth chipped in with five points.
A 15-0 run in the third pushed their lead to 42-14 with Dunn scoring nine of the 15 points during the stretch.
“Kendall was huge for us on the boards tonight and I think she had to have a double-double,” said Simpson. “As far as the free throws, that was amazing for us to shoot that well from the line which is an area we’ve struggled at times with this season.”
Emma Johns scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter as Karns City held a 15-8 scoring edge to set the final score.
“We like to say we don’t have a junior varsity and a varsity team, but we have one team collectively,” said Simpson. “Likewise we don’t have a JV and varsity coach, but we have two head coaches. These girls are developing such a team chemistry and it’s really rubbing off from girl to girl in how they pull for each other and play for each other night in and night out. We have a stretch of games coming up that you just never know, anything can happen.”
C-L also claimed a 43-41 victory in the junior varsity game as Milliron collected a steal and layup with 2.7 seconds remaining to seal the win. Dunn scored 17 points while Milliron added 11.
Emma Dailey scored 18 while Abby Callihan added 13 for the Lady Gremlins.
The Lady Lions visit A-C Valley Friday. Next Monday, the Lady Lions host Keystone.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
Cranberry 53,
C-L 22
At Seneca, a 25-6 scoring advantage in the middle two quarters helped Cranberry roll to a 31-point victory over the Lady Lions.
Three Lady Berries scored in double figures with Ava Ferringer scoring 15, Kaia Dean 14, and Kaylie Bruce 10.
Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson each scored six to lead the Lady Lions with Simpson hitting a pair of three-pointers.
Cranberry held an 8-4 lead after one quarter before an 11-3 outburst pushed the advantage to 19-7 by halftime. Cranberry closed the game with a 34-15 second half advantage.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
Redbank Valley 70,
C-L 31
At home against Redbank Valley, shooting woes and turnovers plagued the Lady Lions in a 39-point loss.
Tara Hinderliter scored 23 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Alivia Huffman added 10 and Lauren Smith chipped in with nine.
Frances Milliron paced C-L with 13 points while Janelle Pezzuti added six and Anna Kennemuth five.
Redbank Valley took control early with a 20-8 lead after one while increasing the lead to 40-12 by halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the game with a 30-19 second half advantage to set the final score.