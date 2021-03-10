BROCKWAY — For the first time since 2014, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team heads to the playoffs.

The 7-11 Lady Lions, seeded No. 3, was scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Brockway (10-6) Wednesday night in one of two semifinal games in District 9 Class 2A.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s No. 4 seed Kane (5-9) visiting No. 1 seed Keystone (17-2) also on Wednesday. The semifinal winners meet in the finals at the higher seed Friday.

The Lady Lions start the postseason with a three-game losing streak, with setbacks to three strong teams in Keystone, DuBois and Moniteau.

Head coach Gus Simpson’s team is led by junior Frances Milliron (13.1 ppg.) and sophomore Kendall Dunn (8.3 ppg.)

Brockway’s Selena Buttery (14.8 ppg.) and Danielle Wood (13.8 ppg.) account for most of the team’s scoring.

The last time the Lady Lions won a playoff game was also 2014 when they were D9 runners-up to Karns City in Class 2A.

Here are the District 9 basketball playoff pairings and schedules with team, seed and record listed. Just the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs. Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Higher seed is home team, unless otherwise noted.

BOYS

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 9

Clearfield 70, Bradford 41

St. Marys 46, Punxsuy 44

Championship

Saturday, March 13

St. Marys (2)(14-6) at Clearfield (1)(18-5)

CLASS 3A

Semifinal

Tuesday, March 9

Kane 68, Moniteau 32

Championship

Kane (2)(8-5) at Brookville (1)(19-2)

— Winner hosts D5/9 Regional Final vs. Chestnut Ridge vs. North Star winner, March 17, TBA

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 9

Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43

Keystone 54, C-L 50

C’port 63, Smethport 44

Semifinals

Thursday, March 11

Ridgway (5)(6-8) at Karns City (1)(20-2)

Keystone (3)(15-4) vs. Coudersport (2)(13-5)

Championship

Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 1A

Preliminary Round

Monday, March 8

Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 10

Otto-Eldred (8)(9-8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(18-4)

A-C Valley (5)(12-6) at Clarion (4)(13-9)

Union (6)(11-9) at Johnsonburg (3)(12-4)

DuBois CC (7)(13-9) at Cameron Co. (2)(14-4)

Semifinals

Friday, March 12

Sheffield-Otto-Eldred-ECC winner vs. Clarion-ACV winner

Union-Johnsonburg-DCC-Cameron winner

Championship

Tuesday, March 16

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Bellefonte (4) at Central Mountain (1)

DuBois (3)(13-7) at Hollidaysburg (2)

Championship

Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Clearfield (2)(10-11) at St. Marys (1)(14-4)

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Karns City (4)(14-8) at Punxsutawney (1)(16-0)

Moniteau (3)(13-9) at Redbank Valley (2)(15-5)

Championship

Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Kane (4)(5-9) at Keystone (1)(17-2)

C-L (3)(7-11) at Brockway (2)(10-6)

Championship

Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 1A

Preliminary round

Tuesday, March 9

North Clarion 35, A-C Valley 18

Union 52, DuBois CC 47

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 11

North Clarion (8)(8-6) at Coudersport (1)(17-1)

Clarion (4)(11-9) at Port Allegany (5)(12-5)

Cameron Co.(6)(11-11) at Elk Co. Catholic (3)(16-6)

Union (7)(12-10) at Otto-Eldred (2)(14-4)

Semifinals

Saturday, March 13

ACV-North Clarion-Coudersport winner vs. Clarion or North Clarion

Cameron Co. or Elk Co. Catholic at DCC-Union-Otto-Eldred winner

Championship

Tuesday, March 6

Semifinal winners, TBA

