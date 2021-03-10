BROCKWAY — For the first time since 2014, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team heads to the playoffs.
The 7-11 Lady Lions, seeded No. 3, was scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Brockway (10-6) Wednesday night in one of two semifinal games in District 9 Class 2A.
On the other side of the bracket, it’s No. 4 seed Kane (5-9) visiting No. 1 seed Keystone (17-2) also on Wednesday. The semifinal winners meet in the finals at the higher seed Friday.
The Lady Lions start the postseason with a three-game losing streak, with setbacks to three strong teams in Keystone, DuBois and Moniteau.
Head coach Gus Simpson’s team is led by junior Frances Milliron (13.1 ppg.) and sophomore Kendall Dunn (8.3 ppg.)
Brockway’s Selena Buttery (14.8 ppg.) and Danielle Wood (13.8 ppg.) account for most of the team’s scoring.
The last time the Lady Lions won a playoff game was also 2014 when they were D9 runners-up to Karns City in Class 2A.
Here are the District 9 basketball playoff pairings and schedules with team, seed and record listed. Just the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs. Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Higher seed is home team, unless otherwise noted.
BOYS
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
Clearfield 70, Bradford 41
St. Marys 46, Punxsuy 44
Championship
Saturday, March 13
St. Marys (2)(14-6) at Clearfield (1)(18-5)
CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Tuesday, March 9
Kane 68, Moniteau 32
Championship
Kane (2)(8-5) at Brookville (1)(19-2)
— Winner hosts D5/9 Regional Final vs. Chestnut Ridge vs. North Star winner, March 17, TBA
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 9
Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43
Keystone 54, C-L 50
C’port 63, Smethport 44
Semifinals
Thursday, March 11
Ridgway (5)(6-8) at Karns City (1)(20-2)
Keystone (3)(15-4) vs. Coudersport (2)(13-5)
Championship
Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 1A
Preliminary Round
Monday, March 8
Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 10
Otto-Eldred (8)(9-8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(18-4)
A-C Valley (5)(12-6) at Clarion (4)(13-9)
Union (6)(11-9) at Johnsonburg (3)(12-4)
DuBois CC (7)(13-9) at Cameron Co. (2)(14-4)
Semifinals
Friday, March 12
Sheffield-Otto-Eldred-ECC winner vs. Clarion-ACV winner
Union-Johnsonburg-DCC-Cameron winner
Championship
Tuesday, March 16
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Bellefonte (4) at Central Mountain (1)
DuBois (3)(13-7) at Hollidaysburg (2)
Championship
Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 4A
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Clearfield (2)(10-11) at St. Marys (1)(14-4)
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Karns City (4)(14-8) at Punxsutawney (1)(16-0)
Moniteau (3)(13-9) at Redbank Valley (2)(15-5)
Championship
Friday, March 12
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Kane (4)(5-9) at Keystone (1)(17-2)
C-L (3)(7-11) at Brockway (2)(10-6)
Championship
Friday, March 12
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 1A
Preliminary round
Tuesday, March 9
North Clarion 35, A-C Valley 18
Union 52, DuBois CC 47
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11
North Clarion (8)(8-6) at Coudersport (1)(17-1)
Clarion (4)(11-9) at Port Allegany (5)(12-5)
Cameron Co.(6)(11-11) at Elk Co. Catholic (3)(16-6)
Union (7)(12-10) at Otto-Eldred (2)(14-4)
Semifinals
Saturday, March 13
ACV-North Clarion-Coudersport winner vs. Clarion or North Clarion
Cameron Co. or Elk Co. Catholic at DCC-Union-Otto-Eldred winner
Championship
Tuesday, March 6
Semifinal winners, TBA