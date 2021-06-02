DUBOIS — In the playoffs, teams need to minimize mistakes and for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions their miscues kept piling up to the tune of 10 errors in which hard-hitting DuBois Central Catholic took full advantage in a 12-2 six-inning victory in District 9 Class A Championship game Monday afternoon at Heindl Field.
For the 8-7 and No. 7 seed Lady Lions, they’ll still have to earn the second-place spot in the state bracket thanks to the true-second setup in the bracket. Since the Lady Lions didn’t beat Clarion in the semifinals — the Lady Cats routed Elk County Catholic, 13-1, in five in Monday’s consolation game — they’ll meet Wednesday at noon also at Heindl for the runner-up spot.
While DCC gets WPIAL third-place Leechburg next Monday presumably in DuBois, the C-L/Clarion winner meets D10 champion Cambridge Springs also on Monday at a D10 site and time to be announced.
During the season, the two Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals split their meetings. Clarion won at C-L, 11-10, on April 6 while C-L won at Clarion, 11-9, on April 14.
“Our kids look forward to playing Clarion as the kids from both teams know each other really well and they even play as teammates in travel ball and such,” Craig said. “We have one day to prepare so our girls need to just put this one out of their minds and get ready to face Clarion on Wednesday.”
The Lady Cardinals, state runners-up in 2019, improved to 19-2. It was their fifth D9 title in seven years.
“We came out a little uptight to begin the game I think,” said Craig after the DCC loss. “When you fall behind against a caliber of pitcher that DCC has, it makes it tough to try and come back on.”
DCC scored one run in the first, eight runs in the second which it took advantage of five C-L errors to bust the game open. The Lady Cardinals added two in the third and one in the fifth to end the game early.
C-L scored a run in the third and one in the fifth.
DCC pitcher Morgan Tyler allowed two earned runs on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, including six in a row between the first and third innings.
Regan Husted started and took the loss giving up seven runs, six earned on six hits in just 1 1/3 innings. She didn’t record a walk or strikeout. Cassidy Makray allowed five runs, one earned in 3 1/3 innings. She allowed seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
“Regan was hitting her spots but they were just timing her up and hitting the ball,” said Craig. “I don’t think Cassidy did anything different when she came in to pitch. I think it was a case where she throws a bit harder, and they didn’t time her as well.”
Things started well for C-L it seemed as Frances Milliron singled to right and Abby Himes walked putting runners at first and second with no outs. However, Tyler settled down to get a fly out and the first two of her six consecutive strikeouts.
“I was hoping we could score a run in the first to settle the team down a bit,” said Craig. “We had runners on first and second with Kendall Dunn at the plate and I’ll take my chances of scoring on that situation any day. You have to give their pitcher credit there though.”
After a pair of fly outs in the bottom of the first, Mia Meholick hit a double ahead of an RBI single by Shyanne Lundy who ended up at second on an error. A groundout ended the inning with DCC leading 1-0.
After three straight strikeouts by C-L hitters, DCC came back in the bottom of the second to score eight runs with the help of five errors to take a 9-0 lead after two.
Lauren Davidson and Kayley Risser each drove in a run with a triple and single, respectively. Meholick added a two-run homer in the inning which signaled the end of the day for Husted. The other four runs in the inning scored because of errors.
C-L scored its first run in the top of the third as Abby Himes singled after two outs and went to second on a bad relay throw back to the infield. Kendall Dunn then delivered an RBI single to drive in Himes.
In the bottom of the third, another C-L error led to two runs as Lundy then hit a two-run double for an 11-1 lead.
C-L added a run in the top of the fifth to temporarily keep the Lady Lions from the game ending via the 10-Run Rule. After one out, Milliron singled to shallow left field. A groundout by Himes moved Milliron to second. Milliron then moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a single to right by Dunn for an 11-2 score.
But after one out in the bottom of the fifth, Suplizio singled. After the second out, Lundy singled and both runners moved up on an outfield error. Chelsea Busatto then singled to drive in Suplizio that ended the game early 12-2 in th.
The top three hitters in the C-L lineup in Milliron, Himes, and Dunn collected all five of the Lady Lions hits. Milliron and Dunn each had two hits while Himes added one hit. Dunn drove in both runs.
Lundy paced DCC’s 13 hit attack with a 4-for-4 effort two runs scored and three RBIs. Meholick added three hits with her towering two-run homer halfway up the left-field bleachers in the second.
WEDNESDAY, May 26
C-L 19,
Elk Co. Catholic 11
At Brockway, the rain came and went, then came again. The hits never stopped.
The Lady Lions slugged their way to a win over Elk County Catholic to secured their first-ever trip to the District 9 finals.
“It’s hard to believe,” Lady Lions head coach Jason Craig said. “We were in the gym the other day and I asked the girls what’s missing and it was a softball banner. It kind of motivated them. I guess I didn’t really expect this at the beginning of the year, but I wasn’t looking that far ahead. We just wanted to do well in the league and now it’s one game at a time.”
In a game featuring 30 runs and 32 hits, 10 of those going for extra bases, the Lady Lions checked the most important boxes — just one error compared to six for ECC and two walks surrendered compared to seven allowed by ECC. The defensive miscues by ECC led to eight unearned runs scored by the Lady Lions, seven of those coming in their eight-run third inning that put them up for good.
C-L trailed 6-1 after two innings and Craig replaced his starting pitcher Regan Husted with Cassidy Makray, who got the last out in the bottom of the second. From there, Makray threw strikes and her defense was solid behind her, even though she did give up 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Catcher Abby Himes made a fantastic diving catch of a foul ball off the bat of Ellie Baron for the first out in the bottom of the fifth.
“They were getting on to Regan pitching today, but she’s one of the main reasons we are here, but every once in awhile, they have your number and that’s what happened,” Craig said. “Cassidy is a veteran pitcher and I wasn’t worried about bringing her in. She ended up saving the game for us today, really.”
Makray and shortstop Kendall Dunn each drove in five runs with three hits apiece. While three ECC infield errors paved the way for the eight-run second, it was Makray’s two-run double and Dunn’s bases-clearing triple with two outs that were the big at-bats.
After Makray held ECC scoreless in the bottom of the third, a 40-minute weather delay stopped the Lady Lions’ momentum.
“After the delay, it was a big stop in our energy, but we kept it going,” said Dunn. “We kept pushing through. All my teammates are amazing and know how to keep the energy going. We knew we had it, we just had to keep pushing.”
The Lady Lions scored runs in their first three at-bats after the delay, scoring a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, two of them coming home on Abby Knapp’s two-run inside-the-park homer off the glove of centerfielder Gabrielle Weisner, allowing her to race around the bags to make it 13-8.
They put it away in the sixth, posting a six-run outburst that included Dunn’s two-run single and Alyssa Wiant’s two-run double. Wiant finished with three hits and four RBIs. Husted and Himes also had two hits apiece.
ECC actually outhit the Lady Lions, 17-15, as the top four batters in the order combined to go 11-for-16 with nine runs scored, 10 RBIs and six extra-base hits. Emily Mourer, who wound up taking the loss in the circle, was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, ripping a two-urn triple in the fourth inning and extending the game and avoiding the 10-Run Rule with a three-run homer that bounced off the scoreboard in left-center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
No. 2 hitter Gabrielle Weisner went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and a triple, and leadoff batter Lucy Klawuhn had two hits with a double and two runs scored.