STRATTANVILLE — Despite fighting hard through three sets, Clarion-Limestone ultimately fell to Moniteau as the Lady Warriors claimed a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-9 victory to spoil the Lady Lions Senior Night at the Lion’s Den.
“I’m not sure what happened in that last set,” said C-L head coach Kelly Dungan. “The same thing happened last night at Karns City. We dropped the first two sets before winning the third and then dropped the fourth. They just need to stay mentally tough for the whole match.”
Despite the loss junior Ruby Smith had a strong performance with 10 kills, six points, and two aces. Senior Emma Smith added four kills with seven points and four aces. Senior Cassiday Makray served for eight points with four aces. Carlley Hunter another senior served for three points with one ace.
“Ruby has been really working on her game and how she swings and turns the ball,” said Dungan. “Kendall also did a nice job of setting her up tonight.”
In the first set after a 7-all tie, the Lady Warriors would use a 6-0 run to push out to a 13-7 lead. C-L closed to within two at 20-18 with a chance to pull within one but a service error gave the ball back to Moniteau. The Lady Warriors held a 4-3 edge the rest of the set with another service error by the Lady Lions giving Moniteau the final point of the set for the 25-21 victory.
Moniteau built a six-point lead of 15-9 before a 12-5 scoring advantage by the Lady Lions pulled them to within one at 21-20. The remaining set would go back and forth with another service error by C-L giving the Lady Warriors the second set 25-23.
The third set was tight throughout with C-L holding the largest lead of four points twice. The last coming at 21-17. After a 23-all tie the Lady Lions gained a side out before an ace by Dunn closed out the set for the 25-23 victory for C-L.
In the fourth set Moniteau jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back in rolling to the 25-9 victory to close out the match.
The match served as the final home game for eight C-L seniors. Summer McClaine, Brooke Baughman, Janelle Pezzuti, Cassidy Makray, Carlley Hunter, Katie Harriman, Lauren Jamison, and Emma Smith.
“This is a special group of seniors for me,” said Dungan. “I had these girls my first year as the JV coach, they were all freshman. I wanted to have them start and have one last time on the court together. That was special for me and I know it was special to them. I wish them all well in their future and I’m sure they will all be successful in whatever they do. They are a special group and they’ll all be missed.”
Next Monday, the Lady Lions (4-7) close out the regular season at Venango Catholic.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 19
Lady Lions lose at KC
Despite a strong showing from the Lady Lions’ Ruby Smith, it was host Karns City who came away with a 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 victory.
Smith finished the match with five kills, four blocks, 10 digs, and five aces. Celia Shaffer and Brooke Kessler each added four kills. Kendall Dunn dealt out 17 assists. Janelle Pezzuti picked up nine digs while Cassiday Makray added four aces.
THURSDAY, Oct. 15
Lady Lions sweep NC
At Frills Corners, the Lady Lions rode the strong net play of Emma Smith and Ruby Smith to a straight-set 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 win over North Clarion.
Emma Smith had nine kills while Ruby Smith added eight kills. Ruby Smith also served for 14 points with eight aces. Celia Shaffer added five kills. Kendall Dunn handed out 22 assists while picking up eight digs and serving for seven points.
“Emma (Smith) was making some really nice swings and was able to find some spots,” said C-L head coach Kelly Dungan. “All around everyone played well. Kendall (Dunn) our setter sees the floor so well and she was able to see that Emma on a lot of occasions had the better opportunities. She’s really worked hard on her setting. I’m just so proud of all the girls tonight.”