STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone played tough for three out of the four sets but ultimately fell to visiting A-C Valley with the Lady Falcons claiming a 25-19, 25-9, 21-25, 25-22 victory Tuesday night.
Andrea Meals, Mia Ielase, and Mia Sherman led the net attack for A-C Valley with 11 kills, nine kills, and seven kills respectively. Ielase also led the serving with 17 points including the first 10 points of the second set.
For C-L, Brooke Kessler had six kills while Celia Shaffer added five kills with Ruby Smith and Emma Smith each adding three. Shaffer also added four blocks. Kendall Dunn served for 10 points with two aces while Emma Smith and Ruby Smith each served for six points. Ruby Smith served for three aces. Brinna Bailey added four points off the bench.
“Our goal is to improve and be competitive and those are things we are doing,” said C-L head coach Kelly Dungan, whose team fell to 3-5. “We’re there with a lot of these teams. Last year after that second game if we’d have lost by that much the girls might have given up, but this year they just want to go out and keep fighting and that’s exactly what they did tonight. They went out and kept fighting and giving themselves a chance and I’m proud of them for that.”
The first set went back and forth with A-C Valley holding a 14-10 lead. C-L battled back to a 17-all tie. The Lady Falcons then closed out the set with an 8-2 run for the 25-19 victory.
Ielase started the second set with 10 straight service points giving the Lady Falcons a 10-0 lead and they never looked back in rolling to a 25-9 victory.
C-L jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set before A-C Valley fought back to take a 5-4 lead. The Lady Falcons took four-point lead of their own at 11-7 before the Lady Lions eventually went ahead 17-13. Later on after a 20-all tie the Lady Lions would close the set with a 5-1 run for the 25-21 victory.
In the fourth, the turning point came after Andrea Meals put away a hard kill after a long rally which broke a 14-all tie. A-C Valley would score the next seven points to take a commanding 21-14 lead. Back-to-back kills by Kessler trimmed the lead to 22-17. C-L then pulled to within three at 23-20 before a hard hit ball went long putting A-C Valley to match point at 24-20. After a side-out and a point pulled the Lady Lions to within two at 24-22. Ironically a service error by C-L would end the set and the match.
C-L finished the match with 17 service errors.
C-L visits North Clarion Thursday and hosts Moniteau next Tuesday.