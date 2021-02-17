FOXBURG — Three days after losing at home by two points to A-C Valley, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions returned the favor with a 40-32 win at A-C Valley Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions led 20-13 going into the second half and took a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter before closing out the win that improved them to 6-8.
Kendall Dunn led C-L with 15 points while Maddie Wenner and Frances Milliron each scored eight points.
A-C Valley got nine points from Rachel Cullen and eight from Avah Burke. The Lady Lions limited Mia Sherman, who scored 23 on them last Saturday, to just three points on a 3-pointer.
The Lady Lions host Union Monday.
SAT., Feb. 13
A-C Valley 52,
C-L 50
At home, the Lady Lions’ Frances Milliron poured in 21 points but it was A-C Valley’s Mia Sherman who spoiled the night as she drilled seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points.
The Lady Lions trailed 18-10 after the first quarter, but tied it at 26-26 by halftime as Milliron scored eight points in the second.
A-C Valley led 41-35 going into the fourth quarter before holding off the Lady Lions for the win.
Also for C-L, Anna Kennemuth scored nine points while Kendall Dunn and Lexi Coull each scored seven points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
C-L 52,
Forest Area 25
Also at home against the visiting Lady Fires, Frances Milliron led the way with 15 points as eight of the 10 Lady Lions entered the scoring column.
Lexi Coull added eight points while Alyssa Wiant and Maddy Wenner each scored six with each also adding five rebounds. Kendall Dunn scored five points while bringing down 12 rebounds and six steals.
“It was good for us to have a good rotation with this game tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We have a tough game tomorrow with A-C Valley and they match up well with us so we needed to try and get as many minutes as we could from our younger group, and it worked out well for us.”
Forest jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a three by Megan Clow to open the scoring with Kaylie Kooke adding a putback. C-L responded with a 6-0 run to put the Lady Lions ahead for good a 6-5. Milliron and Tori Brown of Forest traded baskets putting the score 8-7 with 2:36 to play in the quarter. A 9-4 run by C-L put the score at 17-11 in favor of the Lady Lions after one.
C-L pulled away in the second quarter with a 14-4 scoring advantage to take control of the game and pushing their lead to 16 at 31-15 by halftime.
Dunn scored all her points in the quarter. Milliron added four and Sydney Simpson a three-pointer.
“Kendall came into the game dinged up a bit so we got her as much rest as we could,” said Simpson. “We also wanted to get some of the other girls some rest which we rely on quite a bit. Overall, I was proud of how the girls played. I’m excited to see how the younger girls keep improving and seeing that the future looks bright for these girls.”
The lead grew to 22 points by the end of the third as C-L used a 12-6 advantage for a 43-21 lead after three.
With mostly younger girls playing in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions closed out the game with a 9-4 scoring edge to set the final score.
Amber Guzzi led Forest with 10 points and seven rebounds while Megan Clow added seven points. Haleigh Tebay pulled down six rebounds for the Lady Fires.
“Coaches are never happy even in games like this,” said Simpson. “I felt we rebounded pretty well, but I still think we could have done a better job of boxing out and getting in better position for some of those rebounds. We got a lot of good minutes from our younger group so I’m extremely happy with how they handled themselves.”
WEDNES., Feb. 10
C-L 44,
Venango Catholic 32
At Oil City, the Lady Lions won a second straight game with a road win against the Lady Vikings.
Frances Milliron and Kendall Dunn scored 17 and 12 points respectively to lead the Lady lions.
Lily Homan led VC with 15 points.