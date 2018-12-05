STRATTANVILLE — After his Lady Lions picked up just one win in each of the past two seasons, Clarion-Limestone head coach Gus Simpson is hopeful a more experienced roster can continue to improve and close the gap with the other Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference opponents.
“We’re a year older as we have quite a few girls back from last year,” said Simpson, in his third year of a second stint with the Lady Lions. “We have some pretty good leadership as the girls are stepping up and taking a vocal role. We’re probably going to use a similar approach as last year as far as our goals and such. We’re trying to close that gap between us and the other teams. We will take a quarter-by-quarter approach again and go from there.”
From last year’s 1-21 season, the returning players are senior leading scorer Maddy Craig (7.3 ppg.) and fellow seniors Anna Burns (4.0 ppg.), Ashley Daugherty, Emma Smith, Liz Gruver and Brianna Sarvey along with juniors Abby Simpson and Sarah Acree. The sophomores are Anna Kennemuth (third-leading scorer at 4.5 ppg.), Sydney Simpson, Janelle Pezzuti and Monica Heath. The newcomers are sophomore Maddy Wenner and freshman Frances Milliron.
“We’re still working on a starting lineup, but Anna Burns, Maddy Craig and Emma Smith will probably make up three of the five,” said Simpson. “The other two spots are still being worked out. We have a variety of girls who could fill those spots. We could go with four guards and one post player, or we could have five guards. That’s just the team we have. You have to work with what you have.”
Simpson was encouraged by the summer program the team had and is hopeful that will also translate into more success this season.
“We had a pretty good summer,” said Simpson. “The girls have improved and that’s all you can ask for. Are we there yet? Not really, but we are making steps closer to that.”
The Lady Lions are once again at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, starting Friday against North Clarion at 4 p.m. They’ll play either Brookville or Clearfield Saturday with the KSAC-North opener set for next Tuesday at Clarion.
ROSTER
Seniors: Anna Burns, Maddi Craig, Ashley Daugherty, Emma Smith, Liz Gruver, Brianna Sarvey.
Juniors: Abby Simpson, Sarah Acree.
Sophomores: Sydney Simpson, Anna Kennemuth, Janelle Pezzuti, Monica Heath, Maddy Wenner.
Freshman: Frances Milliron.
SCHEDULE
December
Brookville Tournament
7-North Clarion, 4 p.m.
8-TBA, Brookville or Clearfield
11-at Clarion
14-Forest Area, canceled
15-Ridgway, 1 p.m.
18-at North Clarion
27-28-at Union Tournament
January
4-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
7-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
9-at Redbank Valley
11-Union, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Karns City
16-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
18-at Moniteau
22-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.
25-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Coudersport, 1 p.m.
30-at Forest Area, canceled
February
1-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
8-at Cranberry
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
