STRATTANVILLE — After struggling for wins over the past several seasons, Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball head coach Gus Simpson hopes that if his team can outwork its opponents that it can transform that work into a few more wins.
“Our attitude has been our biggest thing so far,” said Simpson, whose team was 2-20 last year. The program has won just eight games over the past five seasons.
“These girls have been very upbeat so far,” he continued. “We’ve said it time and again that hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard. Our practices have been proof of that. We are small in numbers, but big on heart.”
The low numbers Simpson referred to is that the Lady Lions only have 10 players on their roster with just two seniors in Abby Simpson and Sarah Acree. The Lady Lions return their second- and third-leading scorers in sophomore Frances Milliron (5.4 ppg.) and junior Janelle Pezzutti (5.1 ppg.). Junior Anna Kennemuth (3.3 ppg.) also returns.
Juniors Sydney Simpson and Maddy Wenner also return. Three freshmen in Kendall Dunn, Brianna Hannold, and Karley Renninger make up the remainder of the roster.
“We have two seniors in Abby and Sarah and we also have a number of girls who saw a lot of varsity time last season,” said Simpson. “We have an outside threat in Sydney Simpson and an inside duo of Maddy Wenner and Sarah. We still have a ways to go, but we have a lot of girls who are working extremely hard.”
“With Frances, Kendall, Janelle, Anna, and Abby Simpson we have a lot of quickness on the floor,” said Simpson.
Simpson says his goals will never change no matter what type of team he has. “We always take things minute to minute and quarter to quarter. The expectation is what it is as we’ve struggled the past few seasons. We’re a work in progress although I hate that phrase. These girls are moving forward and working very hard.”
Simpson hasn’t decided on a starting five at this point.
“Previously. we’ve gone game by game in determining a starting lineup based on the matchups with our opponent,” said Simpson. “I think this season it is going to come down to who is working the hardest.”
C-L will open their season against the hosts Friday at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament starting at 6 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Simpson and Sarah Acree
Juniors: Sydney Simpson, Anna Kennemuth, Janelle Pezzuti, Maddy Wenner.
Sophomore: Frances Milliron.
Freshmen: Kendall Dunn, Brianna Hannold, Karley Renninger.
SCHEDULE
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
6-at Brookville, 6 p.m.
7-TBA
10-A-C Valley
13-at Venango Catholic (No JV), 6 p.m.
18-Union
19-North Clarion
27-28-at Union Christmas Tournament
January
3-at Forest Area (No JV), 6 p.m.
8-at Keystone
10-Moniteau
13-at Clarion
15-Redbank Valley
17-at Cranberry
21-Karns City
24-at A-C Valley
27-Keystone
29-Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.
31-at Union
February
4-at North Clarion
7-Forest Area (No JV), 8 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.