KARNS CITY — Building a 21-13 lead at halftime, Karns City held off the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions for a 41-36 win Monday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 2-3 going into Wednesday’s home game with Union. The Lady Lions are also at home Thursday against North Clarion before the holiday break.
Monday, Maddy Wenner led the Lady Lions with 12 points with Janelle Pezutti scoring eight points. Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson each scored six points.
Emma Johns led Karns City with 17 points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
C-L 50, Venango Cath. 30
At Oil City, the Lady Lions used a 33-15 scoring advantage in the middle two quarters to break away for a 50-30 victory on Friday evening at Venango Catholic in Oil City.
Frances Milliron led the way with 17 points while Janelle Pezzuti added nine with Anna Kennemuth and Maddy Wenner each chipping in with eight points.
After a tie score of 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Lions took control of the contest by outscoring the Lady Vikings 18-7 for a 25-14 lead at halftime.
C-L then used a 15-8 third-quarter advantage to increase their lead to 40-22 after three. C-L then closed the game with a 10-8 edge in the fourth to set the final score.