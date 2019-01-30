KNOX — Kenzie Hovis and Emily Lauer combined for 29 points with 15 and 14 respectively as the Lady Panthers defeated the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball 49-25 Monday night.
C-L, which fell to 2-16, struggled mightily from the field and the free throw line as it made just seven field goal attempts for the game while converting just 9-of-20 free throws.
Maddi Craig paced the Lady Lions with seven points while Emma Smith and Monica Heath each added six. Anna Burns pulled down 12 rebounds.
“There were a lot of fouls called in that first half so it was pretty hard for either team to get into any kind of a flow,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team hosts North Clarion Friday. “Our shots weren’t falling and we weren’t hitting free throws. It’s going to be hard to get a win if you struggle in both of those areas. But, as usual, our girls fought hard and we’re still trying to get better at all those little things.”
Both teams struggled from the floor in the opening quarter as Keystone held an 8-3 lead at the end of the first.
A 13-2 run to open the second quarter pushed the Keystone lead to 21-5. Following a three-pointer by Craig, a free throw by Anna Kennemuth, and a Heath basket pulled C-L to within 10 with 2:11 to play in the half. Keystone then closed the half on a 6-1 run in pushing their lead back to 16 at 27-12.
The Lady Lions could get no closer than within 12 at 29-17 as the Lady Panthers held an 11-7 scoring edge in the third quarter before finishing the game with an 11-6 advantage in the fourth to set the final score.
“We made a couple runs at them, one late in the second and another one early in the third but give Keystone credit they were able to overcome our mini spurts to re-gain that momentum and pull away again.”
After Friday, the Lady Lions are off until Feb. 8 at Cranberry, the finish the schedule at home against West Shamokin and Keystone Feb. 11 and 14.
In last week’s other games:
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Coudersport 69, Lady Lions 21
At Coudersport, the Lady Lions dropped a non-conference road game.
Francis Milliron and Maddy Craig scored six and four points respectively to lead the Lady Lions.
Roselyn Page led Coudersport with 19 points. Sarah Chambers and Shae Black scored 15 and 12 points apiece.
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Clarion 57,
Lady Lions 27
At home against Clarion, the Lady Lions lost a KSAC-North game. Francis Milliron and Emma Smith scored nine and seven points respectively.
For Clarion, KK Girvan scored 15 points while Kait Constantino and Wendy Beveridge scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
