STRATTANVILLE — A-C Valley used a huge first half in building a 36-13 halftime lead which propelled the Lady Falcons to a 66-38 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday night at the Lions Den.
Four players scored in double figures to lead A-C Valley. Kylee Eaton paced the Lady Falcons with 17 points with Andrea Meals and Olivia Boocks each adding 14. Cami McNany chipped in with 11.
Frances Milliron paced C-L (2-13) with 12 points including a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Maddi Craig added nine points while Anna Burns chipped in with six.
A-C Valley raced to a 19-5 lead after one quarter as Meals and Eaton combined for 14 of the 19 points. A-C Valley then extended the lead to 36-13 at the half with a 17-8 advantage on the scoreboard.
C-L closed the gap by three after three quarters with a 14-11 edge in the third which left the Lady Falcons with a 47-27 lead. But, a 19-11 advantage in the fourth by A-C Valley would set the final score.
Due to injuries for A-C Valley their was no junior varsity contest played.
C-L is scheduled to host Clarion Area on Friday, then travels to Coudersport Saturday and Keystone Monday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan 18
Moniteau 65, C-L 24
At West Sunbury, the Lady Lions fell to the Kristin Auvil-led Lady Warriors. She scored 23 points while Ivie Scott and Aslyn Pry added 18 and 15 points respectively.
For the Lady Lions, Janelle Pezzuti scored 12 points. No other Lady Lion had more than three points.
