NEW BETHLEHEM — Down 36-19 at halftime, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions lost on the road at Redbank Valley, 69-40, last Friday night.
Frances Milliron led the Lady Lions with 13 points, 12 of them coming in the second half. Lexi Coull and Maddie Wenner finished with nine and eight points respectively.
The Lady Lions trailed 56-27 going into the fourth quarter after Redbank Valley outscored them 20-8 in the third.
Madison Foringer led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points while Caylen Rearick and Alivia Huffman scored 16 and 12 points respectively.
The Lady Lions (2-5) are off until Friday and Saturday when they visit Union and host Oil City respectively. Saturday, the junior varsity game begins at 1 p.m. with varsity to follow.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
C-L 57,
Cranberry 36
At home, a big first quarter helped propel the Lady Lions to their second straight victory over Cranberry.
C-L led 23-4 at the end of one quarter and the lead grew to 37-14 by halftime.
Alyssa Wiant paced C-L with 14 points. Anna Kennemuth and Kendall Dunn each added 10 while Sydney Simpson nine, and Frances Milliron eight.
Cranberry held a 22-20 scoring edge in the second half to set the final score.
Ava Ferringer led all scorers for the Lady Berries with 18 points.