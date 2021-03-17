BROCKWAY — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team appeared in its first playoff game in seven years in last Wednesday’s District 9 Class 2A semifinals against Brockway.
The Lady Rovers, with a 57-44 win, earned their first-ever finals berth against Keystone. Last Friday, Keystone beat Brockway for the D9 title, 42-41.
C-L’s loss to Brockway ended the season at 7-12.
Danielle Wood led Brockway by scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth after the Lady Rovers had built a 14-point lead (42-28) after three quarters.
Wood, who added six assists, scored a majority of those points at the foul line, hitting 9 of 12 free throws in the final eight minutes to negate C-L any thoughts of a comeback bid.
The only other Lady Rovers to score in the fourth were Ciara Morelli and Selena Buttery, who each went 1 of 2 at the line, after Wood gad scored the team’s first 13 points in the quarter.
Buttery recorded another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while adding five steals and five blocks. Morelli had nine points and two assists, while Nikki Baker added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Brockway (11-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a Baker hoop and Wood 3-pointer, but C-L’s Frances Milliron quickly countered with back-to-back hoops to make it 5-4. Milliron led the Lady Lions with 23 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
Morelli and C-L’s Sydney Simpson then traded treys as the teams battled back-and-forth through the end of the quarter.
The game went to the second tied 13-13, and it was the Lady Rovers who made the first real run as they opened the quarter on a 9-2 spurt to grab a 22-15 lead. Buttery had five points in that run, while Morelli and Baker each scored hoops.
Clarion-Limestone countered with a Janelle Pezzuti 3-pointer and Milliron hoop to get back within two (22-20), but Brockway scored the final six points of the half as Madelyn Schmader, Wood and Baker all had baskets in the final 1:01 to make it 28-20 at the break.
The teams traded scores early in the third quarter before Brockway went on a 9-0 run to push its lead to 42-25 with just over three minutes left in the quarter. Buttery had two hoops in the spurt, while Morelli hit her second 3-pointer of the night. Wood also had a hoop.
Brockway eventually took a 42-28 lead to the fourth, where Wood completed a 3-point play 1:31 in to put the Lady Rovers up 17 at 45-28.
The game was far from over though, as Milliron promptly scored seven straight points to make it a 10-point game at 45-35 with 5:19 to play. The Lady Lions got no closer though as they then went more than two minutes without scoring.
Brockway didn’t score much either in that span, but Wood had a basket and hit two free throws to extend the Lady Rover lead back to 14 (49-35) with 3:05 remaining. The closest C-L got from there was 11 points (55-44) in the final minute.
The final quarter turned into a scoring contest between Wood and Milliron, who had 13 and 10, respectively, in the final eight minutes in a quarter that proved to be a wash for the Lady Lions.